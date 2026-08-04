Former ‘X Factor’ contestant denies murder charge in fatal Soho crash that claimed influencer’s life

The fatal collision outside a busy London nightclub has taken another major turn. Former X Factor finalist Gabrielle Carrington has formally denied murdering influencer Klaudia Zakrzewska after allegedly driving into her with a car. The case has drawn widespread attention because of disturbing footage that circulated online shortly after the incident.

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Carrington, 29, appeared at the Old Bailey, the Central Criminal Court of England and Wales, by video link from Bronzefield prison on Monday, August 3. She pleaded not guilty to murder and another serious charge linked to the same incident. The case will now move toward a trial scheduled for early next year.

The victim, social media creator Klaudia Zakrzewska, was widely known online as Klaudiaglam. She later died from injuries suffered during the incident, while a security guard was left with life-changing injuries. VT reported that Carrington chose to enter her plea despite not having legal representation during the hearing.

Things changed in seconds outside the nightclub

According to prosecutors, the incident happened outside Inca nightclub on Argyll Street in Soho at around 4:30 a.m. on April 19. Carrington had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving, and drink driving after allegedly striking Zakrzewska with her vehicle. Following Zakrzewska’s death on April 25, the attempted murder charge was upgraded to murder.

The allegations also come as other families continue coping with the devastating consequences of alleged impaired driving. In another recent case, a college student was killed in a crash that prosecutors say was caused by a drunk driver just minutes after she sent her family a final message.

Videos shared online appeared to show a woman entering a black car before it accelerated forward and struck Zakrzewska, leaving her trapped beneath the vehicle. Investigators also allege the car hit security guard Anoush Chyche, who suffered life-changing injuries and was taken to hospital.

During the hearing, Carrington appeared in a low-cut black outfit with her hair pulled back. According to the Standard, she represented herself and told Judge Sarah Whitehouse KC that “I don’t want to represent myself for the foreseeable.”

Despite that, she added, “I am happy to give a plea today.” She explained choosing legal representation was difficult because “This is my life.”

Carrington pleaded not guilty to murder and to causing grievous bodily harm with intent against Chyche. She was not asked to enter a plea to the separate charge of driving with excess alcohol.

The proceedings also come as other transportation-related fatality cases continue moving through the courts. In another, an Illinois man with multiple prior DUI convictions was accused of causing a deadly boat crash on the Fox River.

Judge Sarah Whitehouse KC scheduled the trial to begin on January 5. Pre-trial hearings will take place on August 11 and October 9. The judge also ordered that Carrington remain in custody until the next hearing.

Prosecutors allege Carrington arrived at the venue in her car before arguing with a man outside. The disagreement reportedly escalated as more people gathered and security staff tried to calm the situation. Authorities claim that when Carrington drove away, the vehicle mounted the pavement and struck both Zakrzewska and Chyche.

Emergency responders arrived around 5 a.m. after finding crowds gathered outside the nightclub. Court documents also state Carrington recorded 61 micrograms of alcohol per 100 milliliters of breath during testing after the incident. Klaudiaglam died in hospital within a week of the crash.

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