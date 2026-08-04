Idaho man credited with helping stop In-N-Out shooting says response was ‘automatic’

When panic swept through a crowded In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls, Idaho, one customer made a decision that police believe changed the outcome. Instead of running from the gunfire, Jordan Salinas moved toward the danger after relying on years of firearm training that began following another deadly shooting in Idaho.

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The 35-year-old healthcare worker later described his reaction as instinctive rather than emotional. According to The Guardian, Salinas said his response felt “automatic” and “mechanical” as he confronted the gunman during Saturday’s attack.

Authorities say three people were killed and seven others were wounded before the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police later praised Salinas and an off-duty officer for helping stop the violence before more lives were lost.

Turns out that training wasn’t just for practice

According to The Idaho Statesman, Salinas was on his way to a horseback riding date with his girlfriend when they stopped for lunch at about 2:30 p.m. He heard gunfire and saw people running from the restaurant. Instead of leaving, he moved toward the sound and drew a semi-automatic pistol from a shoulder holster. The firearm had a suppressor attached.

An off-duty Idaho State Police trooper and an armed civilian, Jordan Salinas, are receiving MASSIVE PRAISE after they returned fire and helped stop the gunman likely saving lives during the mass shooting at the In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls, Idaho, on Saturday.



Twin Falls,… pic.twitter.com/fCQCssfjmX — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) August 3, 2026

The shooting also follows other recent violent incidents at restaurants that prompted major police responses. In one, officers in Florida confronted a man accused of stabbing someone inside an IHOP after tracking him to another restaurant.

Salinas told the outlet he had trained seriously with firearms since the 2021 Boise mall shooting that killed two people and injured four others. He believed attackers often target places where people are least prepared. As the full-time caregiver for his brother who uses a wheelchair, he wanted to be ready if violence ever reached them.

He watched 24-year-old Chad Williams raise a rifle near the drive-through window and fire toward vehicles. Salinas returned fire with both hands on his pistol. He later said, “He did not like bullets firing both ways.”

During a news conference, Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said Salinas and an off-duty officer helped force the gunman away from the area. Hicks called their actions “heroic” and said they “prevented further casualties.” Twin Falls County Sheriff Jack Johnson also praised both men. He said they “saved many lives.”

Salinas explained that his response followed four training steps. They were observe, orient, decide, and act. He added, “There’s a task that needs to be done.”

The tragedy also comes amid other recent attacks in public places that have left communities shaken. In another case, investigators said a teenager charged in a fatal mall stabbing allegedly wrote a letter expressing his intention to kill as many people as possible.

Police said Williams killed three people before taking his own life. Seven others were injured. Two victims were treated and released. Three remained in stable condition while two were in critical condition.

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