A Georgia woman said her mother deserved a parking spot, but the man wasn’t having it, asking ‘You think this your country?’

A Georgia parking lot argument went viral after a man refused to budge on a spot a woman said she needed for her elderly mother, and viewers were split on how the exchange played out from there. According to The Nerd Stash, the clip, posted by @lekeemmincey, begins mid-argument, so the moments leading up to the confrontation aren’t shown. On-screen text sets up what’s happening, reading, “Karen spazzing on me cuz she think I took her spot.”

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Le’Keem Mincey asks the woman to repeat her accusation, and she confirms she believes he took her spot. When he presses whether the entire dispute is really just about parking, she says yes. His response is short: stop bothering him, and head inside.

She then offers her reasoning: “Because my 84-year-old mother is right here.” Mincey doesn’t budge, repeating that she needs to stop bothering him. Words fly back and forth once she turns to leave, and at one point Mincey tells her to “check your attitude.” After she calls him something the footage bleeps out, he responds, “You think this your country, dog?” and the clip cuts off there.

He wouldn’t cave to the age argument

This kind of exchange is essentially the premise behind Mincey’s other venture, a clothing line named I Wish a Karen Would LLC. Her mention of her mother’s age didn’t sway many commenters. One wrote, “Has to throw in ’84 year old mother’ as if that’s your problem.” Another put it more bluntly: “You don’t own a parking spot ma’am.” Some leaned fully into the “Karen” framing themselves, with one writing, “Put Karen in her place.”

Not everyone backed Mincey’s side of it, though. One commenter felt he kept pushing even as she was already leaving, writing, “She is a old lady with a older lady and your getting louder as she walks away.” Another simply said, “Y’all talk too much.” On the underlying question of who actually has claim to a spot, there’s no real legal backing for reserving one just by wanting it or waiting nearby.

According to Schmidt & Clark, a personal injury law firm’s guide to parking lot rules, drivers are generally advised against waiting for a spot to open up in the first place, and etiquette guidance in most lots treats a space as available until a vehicle is actually parked in it, not before. A similar dispute over a parking spot recently escalated into a much longer standoff when a California woman chased a driver down the street, accusing him of taking a spot she’d been waiting for.

Both sides walked away from this one with their view unchanged: she still felt her mother’s presence justified the spot, and he still felt it didn’t. Most viewers landed on his side of the argument, though a portion thought the back-and-forth ran longer than it needed to.

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