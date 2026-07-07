‘You’re gonna die’: California woman chases a driver down the street, claiming he stole her parking spot

A parking dispute in California escalated into a street confrontation after a woman allegedly chased a man down the road, claiming he had taken a parking spot she was waiting for. The incident was captured on video, which has since circulated online and drawn widespread attention. The woman can be seen following the driver, appearing to swing at his car, and at one point threatening him.

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According to the video, the woman claimed she had been waiting for the spot with her turn signal on when the driver pulled in and parked anyway. The man, who was filming the confrontation himself, repeatedly warned her, “Don’t f- hit my car,” as she appeared to approach and swing at his vehicle. The encounter continued to escalate before eventually ending with the woman giving up the spot.

The video on X also shows a second couple nearby being drawn into the argument after the woman allegedly directed her aggression toward them. After several minutes, the confrontation came to an end, and the man filming reportedly ended up keeping the parking spot.

Woman allegedly threatened the driver and appeared to swing at his car during the confrontation

As seen in the video, the woman allegedly told the driver, “You’re gonna die,” a threat the man filming appeared to take seriously, responding, “I’m going to die?” The on-screen text added in the video also claims the woman had yanked his car door open and allegedly attempted to punch him multiple times while he was still inside the vehicle, though this could not be independently verified from the footage alone.

A woman jumped out of her car & started calling this guy a little white boy & then started chasing him saying he took her parking spot which he had been waiting for for quite awhile.She said she was sitting there with her turn signals on,but allegedly she may have been drunk. pic.twitter.com/YxgpSwygTy — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) July 6, 2026

The driver can be heard accusing the woman of being intoxicated during the dispute, stating, “You’re drunk. I can smell it in your breath.” He also asked on camera, “You’re drunk driving?” Another person present echoed the claim, saying, “She’s drunk, bro. I can smell–” before being interrupted. However, these claims have not been independently confirmed, and it is unclear whether the woman was actually under the influence at the time.

A couple in a nearby silver SUV became involved after hearing the argument. The woman in that car got out and confronted the woman, telling her, “Your problem ain’t with him no more, it’s with me.” According to the video, the man in the SUV attempted to calm the situation down, repeatedly telling the woman to get back in the car. On-screen text in the video also indicated that the neighbor warned the woman he would call the police if she did not leave.

After the confrontation continued for several minutes, the woman eventually backed down and conceded the parking spot, saying, “You know what, fat boy? You can have the spot.” The driver sarcastically thanked her, to which she responded, “I’m a b-. I’m a b- with a good parking spot.” As she walked away, she continued to exchange insults with others present before returning to her vehicle.

The driver then asked her, “Drinks have you had today?” and, “Why? Cuz you’re embarrassed now? I have you on video for like five minutes straight.” The woman replied that she was not embarrassed, and the video ended there. On-screen text confirmed that the man filming did ultimately keep the parking spot.

It remains unclear whether police were called or responded to the incident, and no official statement from law enforcement has been reported in connection with the video. In another viral video, a white woman throws a drug accusation at a black woman in a parking lot.

The video caption shared on social media stated that the woman “jumped out of her car and started calling this guy a little white boy and then started chasing him,” claiming he had taken her parking spot, which he had allegedly been waiting for for quite some time. The caption also noted that she may have been under the influence, though again, this has not been confirmed. A similar dispute in Louisiana saw a woman threaten a man recording her during a restaurant confrontation.

Online commenters who reacted to the footage expressed frustration with the behavior shown in the video. One person wrote, “People are idiots! SMH,” while another commented, “Hate when people try to sneak in front first when you’re properly parallel parking.”

A third observer suggested that the accusation of drunk driving may have shifted the woman’s behavior, writing, “As soon as they said she’s drunk she realized this could get very serious for her.” The woman’s identity has not been publicly confirmed, and no charges have been reported in connection with the incident.

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