‘I’m really gonna hit you’: Louisiana woman threatens a man recording her during a restaurant confrontation

A woman in Louisiana is at the center of a viral video that shows her confronting a man who was recording her inside a restaurant. The footage was posted on TikTok by user @nate_wiley480 and has since drawn widespread attention and debate online. The full context of what started the confrontation is not known.

Recommended Videos

The video opens with the woman dragging a chair across the restaurant floor toward the person recording her. She glares at him and repeatedly demands that he stop filming, saying, “I never gave a f—.” She then drops the chair on the floor, which causes the cameraman to laugh.

Her frustration appears to grow after he laughs, and she turns back to him and asks, “You think this f—ing funny?” The cameraman stays calm and replies, “This is crazy.” She continues demanding that he stop recording, and the situation escalates when she tells him, “I’m really gonna hit you in your f—ing.” The video ends shortly after that, and what happened next is not shown.

Viewers are split on whether the cameraman should have been filming at all

The clip drew a divided response from people who watched it. Some viewers reacted with humor, with one user writing, “I think she’s McMad,” while another simply concluded, “McDonald’s ain’t even that good gng.” Others used the moment to point out how common recording has become in public spaces. This is not the first time a stranger being filmed in a public dining setting has sparked a large online debate.

One commenter pointed out an apparent contradiction in the woman’s behavior, writing, “didn’t she say record her tho,” referring to her repeated demands during the confrontation. Another viewer offered a different take, writing, “from a psychological perspective, saying you don’t care, means you actually care, alot,” in response to the woman’s “I never gave a f—” remark.

Not everyone found the situation amusing, however. Some viewers chose to distance themselves from public dining situations altogether, with one user writing, “And this why I only DoorDash ..” Others felt that the person behind the camera was partly responsible for how things unfolded.

Another commenter appeared to reference the restaurant setting, writing, “I don’t think anything at mcdonalds is good enough to prompt this type of reaction,” though the video does not confirm which restaurant the incident took place in.

Fast food chains have frequently become the backdrop for viral TikTok moments, such as when a Little Caesars sauce-making process was exposed in a widely shared clip. The name of the woman in the video and the specific circumstances that led to the confrontation have not been reported. No further details about what happened after the recording ended have been made available.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy