Damon Darling asks fans to stop the Walmart boycott, issues apology after lifetime ban: ‘I don’t have any beef with Walmart’

Damon Darling has officially asked his followers to end their boycott of Walmart after the content creator received a lifetime ban from the retailer, Daily Dot reported. The TikToker posted an apology video to his account, @damondarlingtv, in an attempt to clear the air and discourage the ongoing negative sentiment directed at the store.

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It is quite a turnaround for someone who previously claimed he was taking the situation to the Supreme Court. Darling clarified that he never actually pursued that legal path and wished the employees who originally asked him to leave the premises well. He explicitly stated, “I don’t have any beef with Walmart,” and urged his audience to stop being outraged at the company. He even encouraged his followers to continue shopping there, noting that he still holds love and respect for the store and its various policies.

This whole situation has been a bit of a whirlwind, but it is clear that Darling is trying to pivot toward a more professional relationship with the brand. He admitted that he hopes to have his own products on Walmart shelves in the future and said he is dreaming of a professional collaboration. He also apologized for any of his previous content that might have come across as offensive to others. Moving forward, he stated that he will only film inside stores if he has explicit consent.

The response from his fanbase has been complicated, to say the least

While he is ready to move on, many of his followers seem much less willing to let the matter go. The apology video has already garnered 1.4 million views, and the comments section is filled with fans who are still holding a grudge on his behalf. Some users were quite blunt in their disagreement, with one stating, “Nah, we beefing.” Another fan commented, “Sorry Damon, but you gotta take the back seat for a bit buddy and go keep helping people, and we’ll handle this for a bit.”

There is a clear divide here between the creator and his supporters. Some fans even framed the boycott as a personal issue, with one person writing, “We took it personally; boycott Walmart till we get back and (are) sponsored.” Despite Darling asking his followers to simply encourage the store to give him a second chance, many seem determined to keep the pressure on until he is officially unbanned.

Darling used the end of his video to transition into promoting his own coffee brand, suggesting that any retailers interested in stocking his products should reach out to him. Whether this apology will actually change Walmart’s stance remains to be seen, as the company has not issued any formal response to his video. For now, it looks like he is ready to move on, even if his fans aren’t quite there yet.

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