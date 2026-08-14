Surrogate mother flees to Texas after going against parents’ wish and birthing child with congenital birth defect

A surrogate mother has fled to Texas after refusing to terminate a pregnancy despite the biological parents requesting an abortion due to a serious fetal diagnosis, The Times reported. McKenna West, an Alaskan nurse, is carrying a baby for Nausheen Gilkar and Omar Ahmed, a couple based in California.

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The situation centers on a diagnosis made during an April ultrasound, which revealed the fetus has hypoplastic left heart syndrome, or HLHS. This condition means the left side of the heart is severely underdeveloped, and infants with this diagnosis typically require surgery almost immediately after birth to survive the first week.

The conflict stems from the surrogacy agreement signed by all parties, which reportedly includes a provision allowing for termination if a fetal anomaly is detected. Gilkar and Ahmed sought an abortion, but West decided against the procedure and relocated to Texas. She now argues that she should be recognized as the birth mother under Texas law and has referred to the baby as Gabriel.

The case highlights the complex tension between existing surrogacy contracts and state laws

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton intervened in the dispute this week, securing an interim protective order from a Texas court on Tuesday. This ruling mandates that Gabriel must receive life-sustaining treatment following his birth. Furthermore, the order prohibits the child from being removed from the hospital or taken out of Texas until further legal rulings are established.

Surrogate who refused to abort baby despite biological parents' request gives birth in Texas https://t.co/i1mL1uUaja pic.twitter.com/tOyEbY6Gkl — New York Post (@nypost) August 13, 2026

It is important to note that this is not a final decision on parental custody or the validity of the termination request, but rather a protective measure regarding the child’s immediate medical care and location. Paxton expressed his position clearly in a statement, saying, “Baby Gabriel deserves a chance at life, and I will not allow anyone to unlawfully deny him medically necessary care.”

The legal battle is set to continue in a Dallas courtroom on August 25. While Gilkar and Ahmed argue that the agreement grants them the parental rights to make medical decisions, including termination, the biological parents are now seeking to bring the child back to California after birth. They intend to handle treatment decisions under California law, which differs significantly from the stricter abortion regulations currently in place in Texas.

The Attorney General’s office has taken steps to ensure local hospitals are prepared for the child’s arrival. Letters were sent to the Southwestern Medical Center and the Children’s Medical Center of Dallas to remind the institutions of their legal obligation to provide medically necessary care. These letters also challenge the reach of gestational agreements. Paxton noted, “A gestational agreement cannot enlarge parental authority beyond what Texas law permits.”

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