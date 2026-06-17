A white couple gave birth to a South Asian baby after an IVF clinic error, but they just struck a deal with biological parents

A Florida couple has reached a custody agreement with the biological parents of their daughter following a major embryo mix-up at a fertility clinic. Tiffany Score and Steven Mills, who are both white, sued the Fertility Center of Orlando and its lead endocrinologist in January after discovering the baby they gave birth to was not genetically related to them.

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The situation came to light after the couple pursued genetic testing because their daughter, Shea, displayed the physical appearance of a racially non-Caucasian child. According to NBC News, the results confirmed that the infant was 100 percent South Asian. This is an incredibly difficult situation for everyone involved, and it is honestly hard to imagine the stress these families have been under.

It is a relief that they have found a path forward that keeps the child with the parents who carried and raised her from birth. In a court filing on Friday, attorney Mara Hatfield confirmed that her clients and the biological parents, referred to as Patient 004, have come to a mutually devised custody agreement. This agreement recognizes Score and Mills as the permanent custodial parents of their daughter.

The Next Chapter for Shea

While the specific terms of the deal remain private, Rob Marcereau, the attorney for the biological parents, shared that his clients intend to remain a part of the child’s life. He noted that they recognize the impossible situation that both families have been placed in, through no fault of their own. Circuit Court Judge Margaret Schreiber addressed the agreement during a court hearing on Monday.

She expressed her support for the resolution, stating, “I’m glad the parties have reached an agreement while this child is relatively young.” Score and Mills have been clear from the beginning that they wanted to keep Shea, citing an intensely strong emotional bond that began during the pregnancy. They have expressed that they will love and will be this child’s parents forever.

Florida Couple Reaches Custody Agreement in IVF Mix-up Case 😳 So Messed UP!! Bless 🙏this little baby👼

A Central Florida couple at the center of a high-profile in vitro fertilization (IVF) mix-up case has reached a confidential agreement ensuring they will retain permanent… pic.twitter.com/zvSELNjQnr — American Crime Stories (@AmericanCrime01) June 16, 2026

In a statement provided by their attorney on Monday, the couple emphasized their commitment to respecting the privacy of the biological parents. They have also begun to foster a relationship of friendship and trust with them moving forward. This case is truly an outlier, as embryo mix-ups of this nature are extremely rare. It has also brought some much-needed attention to the IVF industry in the United States, which many experts argue lacks oversight, mirroring other recent legal battles over healthcare accountability.

The Fertility Center of Orlando, where the error occurred, has faced significant legal and financial trouble and announced its closure earlier this spring. A new IVF network has since opened in the same location. While the custody issue is settled, the legal saga is not entirely over. The original case remains pending while further genetic testing is performed on a frozen embryo that the clinic identified as belonging to Score and Mills.

This embryo has been moved to a different facility for safekeeping.

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