A family vacation on Martha’s Vineyard turned tragic when a father rushed into dangerous waters to save his two teenage sons. Kevin Foster, 55, died after the boys were pulled out to sea by a violent riptide.

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Foster’s sons, Kaden and Kenneth, were among four swimmers who became stranded about 300 feet off Long Point beach on July 31. According to the Martha’s Vineyard Times, the boys were struggling in the water and yelling for help when their father went in to rescue them.

All four swimmers were eventually brought back to safety. Foster was unconscious when he reached land and could not be saved despite every available lifesaving measure. The 55-year-old Cambridge, Massachusetts father was an Arkansas native.

He gave everything so his sons could live. Rest in peace to a true hero

While several swimmers were in distress, Foster’s decision to enter the water came as his sons struggled against the conditions offshore. West Tisbury Police Chief Bradley Cortez said that Foster could not be revived despite extensive efforts. His family later described his death in an online obituary as the moment he had “peacefully fulfilled his earthly assignment.”

The family said Foster lived with kindness and generosity. They also described a deep instinct to help others. “He lost his life in a place that meant so much to him,” the family said in a statement. The Island had given their family treasured memories over many years.

His family said his death has left an “immeasurable void” among those who loved him. They added that his faith, excellence, love, service and kindness would continue through the many lives he touched. He was not the only hero to give his life to save a loved one, as we’ve also lost a brave Arkansas officer who died trying to save his fiancée.

The Vineyard Gazette reported that several people were pulled from the water that day. Witness Kelly McNeil said the ocean became increasingly dangerous, prompting her to stop going farther than 10 feet into the water.

Another beachgoer, Lisa Conroy Murphy, described the horrifying scene after Foster was brought ashore. Paramedics attempted to revive him while witnesses watched, and Murphy said she began collecting his belongings because she could not bear to watch the resuscitation effort.

Foster’s family said the father died surrounded by people he loved on an island that held special memories for them. His final act of rushing into the water to help his sons has now become a defining part of the legacy he leaves behind.

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