‘I’ll never have a better cigarette’: How a surreal encounter with David Lynch prompted Dylan Sprouse to quit smoking

Image by NYU Local no Vimeo, CC BY 3.0. Via Wikimedia Commons. and Alan Light, CC BY 2.0. Via Wikimedia Commons.

For Dylan Sprouse, a cigarette break at the Chateau Marmont turned into a surreal David Lynch encounter that he still remembers years later. The actor recently opened up about the moment and explained why it became one of his most meaningful celebrity experiences.

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During an August 4 appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Sprouse recalled having dinner in Los Angeles with Barbara Palvin and friends. He suddenly recognized Lynch’s voice coming from a nearby table and realized the filmmaker he admired was sitting close by.

Palvin encouraged Sprouse to introduce himself. The actor decided against interrupting Lynch while he was eating and instead stepped outside for a cigarette. Moments later, Lynch walked into the smoking area and unexpectedly asked Sprouse for a cigarette and a light.

Retiring from cigarettes because no smoke will ever top sharing one with David Lynch is so valid

Sprouse handed Lynch both items. The encounter became even stranger when Laura Dern joined the filmmaker. Lynch then pulled a fresh pack of cigarettes and a lighter from his own pocket for Dern. That left Sprouse wondering whether Lynch had actually needed to borrow anything from him.

Before leaving, Lynch thanked Sprouse and called him “very polite.” Sprouse believes Lynch may have noticed how starstruck he was. He thinks the director deliberately created a memorable interaction without forcing him to approach.

The experience ultimately changed Sprouse’s relationship with smoking. He said, “I’ll never have a better cigarette than that in my entire life.” For him, the encounter gave him a story that meant more than getting a photograph or autograph with Lynch. It’s a change Paris Jackson describes too when she reflected on life after six years of sobriety.

Sprouse later clarified that quitting cigarettes did not mean immediately giving up nicotine. He joked that he turned to Geek Bars afterward. That doesn’t make breaking an addiction simple, something that Ben Affleck has openly spoken about.

Palvin also witnessed the unusual encounter years before she and Sprouse entered their current chapter. According to Reality Tea, the couple married in July 2023 and are expecting their first child. They are expecting a daughter.

Lynch died in January 2025 at 78. Yet for Sprouse, that brief cigarette encounter remains an unforgettable piece of his Hollywood memories.

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