A family in the UK is grieving the death of 14-year-old Max Hall after a year of persistent headaches preceded the diagnosis with an untreatable stage 4 brain tumor.

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Max died on Saturday, August 8, around 10 months after doctors diagnosed him with a high-grade glioma. His family said his earlier symptoms had been treated as teenage migraines.

According to Ladbible, the teenager had been fit and active before his condition was discovered. His parents said his frequent headaches continued for more than a year before a seizure shortly after his 14th birthday revealed the seriousness of his illness.

No family should have to fight this hard just to get a doctor to take severe headaches seriously

Max’s mother, Jackie, said staff at Kettering General Hospital had reassured her that his headaches were teenage migraines. She said he was repeatedly given ibuprofen instead of receiving further investigation. “They didn’t look into his eyes.”

"Max Hall, a 14-year-old from Corby, Northamptonshire, died on Saturday (August 8 or 9, 2026) from a high-grade glioma (a rare, aggressive Stage 4 brain tumour)." pic.twitter.com/yw2GcYDu8c — MadCityTech (@MadCityTech) August 10, 2026

Jackie said doctors diagnosed Max after speaking with the family and did not arrange a head scan at the time. She now wishes she had pushed for further testing.

The family has also highlighted the lack of funding for brain tumor research. Jackie has campaigned for greater research into a disease she says has remained underfunded for years.

Max was a keen footballer and was described as healthy and sporty before his diagnosis. His story has also highlighted how serious illnesses can affect young people who otherwise appear fit and well.

His family will hold a tribute for him on Friday, August 14, in Corby, Northamptonshire. They described their grief as impossible to put into words. “There are no words big enough for the heartbreak we feel.”

They said Max was deeply loved and would continue to be remembered by his family, friends, school and wider community. They also praised his strength and courage throughout his illness. “His beautiful smile will never be forgotten.”

Weldon Village Academy also paid tribute to Max. The school said he was one of its founding students and remembered him for his unforgettable smile. “Max was one of our founding students.”

The school said it would support students when they return in September and help honor Max’s legacy. “The WVA Family will never forget Max.”

Max’s family now hopes his story will help keep attention on brain tumor research and the need to take concerning symptoms seriously.

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