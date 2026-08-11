Canadian man accused of posing as a pilot to get ‘hundreds of free flights’

A former Canadian flight attendant allegedly found a startling way to keep flying without paying the usual price. Dallas Pokornik is accused of posing as a pilot and using a fake ID to secure free flights on three major US airlines.

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The 33-year-old Canadian allegedly took advantage of flight benefits he had once been entitled to as an airline employee. After leaving his job, he allegedly continued using those perks with a fake pilot ID, Dexerto reported.

The case has now drawn comparisons to Catch Me If You Can. Like Frank Abagnale in the famous story, Pokornik is accused of pretending to be a pilot. His alleged scheme involved hundreds of flights and even trips to the cockpit.

20 years in prison for free flights? Talk about an expensive reality check

Pokornik previously worked as a flight attendant for a Toronto-based airline. He left the company in 2019. While employed there, he was legally allowed to receive non-revenue travel benefits. These included free flights and discounted fares.

Dallas Pokornik a former flight attendant is facing up to 20 years in prison after he posed as a pilot to get hundreds of flights for free.



Sounds like Catch Me If You Can 😭 pic.twitter.com/Mb2oonRJVi — chaotic memes (@memechaotic) August 11, 2026

Prosecutors allege he kept using those benefits after leaving the airline by relying on a fake ID. However, fake schemes aren’t always about the perks, as we’ve seen in a case where a man’s disappearance was itself part of the plan.

Pokornik allegedly did not hold a pilot’s license. Despite that, he is accused of taking “hundreds of free flights” between January and October 2024.

Some of those trips allegedly went even further. He reportedly asked to sit in the cockpit’s jump seat alongside pilots during flights.

The case reached federal court in Hawaii. Pokornik was indicted by a grand jury in January and later pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges involving the three airlines.

He now faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. He could also receive a fine of up to $250,000. His sentencing is expected in December.

According to court filings reviewed by Paddle Your Own Kanoo, Pokornik has agreed to pay restitution to the airlines. The exact amount has not yet been disclosed and will be addressed during his December court hearing.

The unusual allegations have also sparked comparisons with Frank Abagnale. His life inspired the movie Catch Me If You Can, where he was portrayed as posing as a pilot while also forging payroll checks.

What makes Pokornik’s case stand out is how long the alleged scheme continued and how many flights prosecutors say were involved, though a six-year workplace disappearance in Spain shows how long work-related deceptions can last.

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