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Grocery store had breads with label ‘buy 1 get 0 free.’ The internet is not sure if it’s a misprint or deceptive marketing

Image of Manodeep Mukherjee
Manodeep Mukherjee
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Published: Aug 11, 2026 06:15 pm

A grocery store is currently facing a wave of criticism after shoppers spotted discount labels on Nature’s Own bread that advertise a buy 1 get 0 free promotion, Daily Dot reported. This head-scratching label appeared in a video shared on X by user @end3of6days9, who captured the yellow tags while walking down the bread aisle.

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The tags clearly state, “Buy 1 Get 0 Free Of Equal or Lesser Value,” which has left people online wondering if this is a simple printing mistake or a strange case of deceptive marketing. One X user didn’t hold back, calling the entire situation a “BOZO sale” and noting, “You might be a Bozo if this one actually gets you.”

The reactions online have been pretty divided. Some people are convinced it is just a harmless typo and that the promotion was meant to be a standard buy 1 get 1 free deal. This seems like the most logical explanation, particularly because the label also includes the text “limit 1 free” and lists an expiration date for the offer. One person commented, “Surely that’s a misprint?” while adding, “That can’t be real.”

The price label has attracted a lot of online comments

It is easy to see how a software glitch or a manual entry error could swap a one for a zero, but it is still a hilarious oversight for the store to have on display. On the other hand, some shoppers are feeling a bit more cynical about the whole ordeal. A few commenters suggested this could be a case of “deceptive marketing,” specifically targeting people who might be rushing through their shopping trip without looking closely at their receipts.

Another user mentioned that a “bread salesperson could be up to no good,” while one person even speculated that the store might be intentionally testing to see if customers are actually paying attention to the fine print. One commenter even suggested the video itself might be “AI slop,” though another person chimed in to say their local store ran the same promotion correctly as a buy 1 get 1 free deal.

If you happen to come across a tag like this while you are out, it is probably worth asking a staff member to clarify the promotion. Since the tag is displayed directly beneath the product, it is reasonable to expect the store to honor what was clearly the intended deal.

Even if it is just a mistake, it serves as a good reminder to keep your eyes peeled at the register.

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Author
Image of Manodeep Mukherjee
Manodeep Mukherjee
Manodeep writes about US and global politics with five years of experience under the belt. While he's not keeping up with the latest happenings at the Capitol Hill, you can find him grinding rank in one of the Valve MOBAs.