‘Of course I’m gonna buy several’: Woman spots Petco’s mystery bags in-store and the haul inside leaves the internet stunned

A Petco shopper recently discovered a table of mystery bags at her local store, and the find has since gone viral online. As detailed by BroBible, TikTok user MasterOfVices shared the discovery on May 13, 2026 at 6:00 PM, capturing a display stocked with bags labeled for humans, dogs, and cats. The bundles were priced at either under $10 or under $20, making them an appealing option for pet owners looking to score a bargain.

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The video has already racked up 767,600 views, and the creator made no effort to hide her excitement. She said, “I come into Petco, and they hit me with this,” before adding, “Like, of course I’m gonna buy several mystery bags, it’s a mystery, of course.” The official Petco TikTok account joined in, commenting, “That ‘of course’ felt very personal.”

Viewers were quick to react. One commenter wrote, “Running to Petco, my fat cats might need one of those mysteries, who knows?” Another urged the creator to open the bags on camera, writing, “Do a haul RIGHT NEOWWWW.”

Not everyone was sold on the mystery bags

Not everyone was convinced. Several commenters suggested the bags were simply clearing out old inventory, with one writing, “Its all the stuff they found under the metal shelves thats been zeroed out.” A former staffer added, “As a previous Petco employee, I promise it’s just the clearance s— that no one was buying.” This kind of skepticism mirrors reactions seen when a TikToker documented underfilled Walmart chip bags, where viewers were similarly divided on whether a retail deal was worth the price.

The actual contents told a different story. In a follow-up video, the creator opened both bags. The under $10 bag contained a large pickle toy dressed in a pickleball uniform, while the under $20 bag, tucked inside a black trash bag, included another large pickle toy, a giant Lamb Chop toy, and a bottle of urinary health supplements. The creator noted that her dog China had been dealing with some health issues, making the supplement find feel well-timed.

The math made the haul stand out. The YOULY Pickleball Pickle Jumbo Plush Dog Toy typically retails for $15, meaning the first bag alone delivered over $5 in savings. Amid broader consumer frustration over retail pricing that has fueled a run of viral TikToks targeting store value, the second bag contained the $15 pickle toy, a $16 Lamb Chop toy, and $19.99 urinary supplements, bringing the combined value to $50.99. By spending under $30 for both bags, the shopper walked away with $65.99 worth of goods, a total saving of $35.99.

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