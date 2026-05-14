Alaska woman boards a flight and the flight attendants hand out something no one has seen in three years, and it has 132,000 people worried

A traveler boarding a flight from Anchorage to Tennessee recently found herself in the middle of a scene that felt like a trip back in time, as flight attendants began handing out masks and sanitizing wipes to passengers. The unexpected move, not a standard practice on most flights for years, quickly sparked concern among over 132,000 people who viewed her video on TikTok.

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The creator, who goes by the handle @madlovepoprocks, shared her experience in a trending video, noting that she is a frequent flyer who typically takes to the skies once or twice a month. As reported by BroBible, she explained that she had not seen this specific distribution of health supplies in at least three, perhaps four, years. When she looked around the cabin after putting her mask on, she was the only passenger wearing one, leading her to remark that it felt like the crew was preparing for something.

The timing caught attention partly because of news circulating about a hantavirus outbreak tied to a cruise ship. In her video caption, she explicitly linked the incident to hantavirus, fueling anxiety among viewers still wary of global health trends.

Hantavirus is not the next COVID, experts say

It is important to break down what hantavirus actually is, as it differs significantly from the respiratory viruses most people have grown accustomed to worrying about. As clarified by the World Health Organization, hantaviruses are carried by rodents and people are typically infected through contact with the urine, droppings, or saliva of those animals. The WHO has confirmed that it generally does not spread through casual human-to-human contact.

In the Americas, hantaviruses can cause hantavirus cardiopulmonary syndrome, a severe respiratory illness with a high fatality rate. Globally, however, cases remain relatively rare, with the United States reporting fewer than 1,000 total cases. WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told CBS News that this is not another COVID and that the risk is low based on current evidence.

Dr. Celine Gounder, a medical correspondent for CBS News, compared COVID-19 to dry forest conditions that spark a wildfire, while describing hantavirus as a wet log in a stone fireplace. Because hantavirus requires prolonged close contact for transmission, health officials generally have more time to contain it compared to faster-spreading respiratory viruses. Amid ongoing public concern over medical negligence and health system failures, a nurse dismissing a patient’s symptoms has separately drawn national attention in an unrelated case.

Despite expert reassurances, the social landscape of air travel has shifted dramatically since federal mask mandates were lifted in April 2022. Flight attendant Rich Henderson, speaking to AFAR, said he typically sees fewer than 10 people wearing masks on a flight of 200 passengers. Behavioral scientist Dr. Bree Heminway noted that because most passengers remain unmasked, it signals to others that going without a mask is the new norm.

Thomas A. Russo, a professor of medicine and chief of infectious diseases at the University at Buffalo, pointed out that high-risk travelers are at a disadvantage when masking is largely abandoned. He also noted that many people choose to fly while sick, which can expose others despite the presence of high-efficiency HEPA filters on modern aircraft.

The comments on the video show how divided people remain on the issue. One viewer wrote that they never stopped wearing a mask on planes and have no regrets, while another expressed fatigue, saying they did not have the energy for another pandemic. Others noted the social pressure involved, with one commenter mentioning they receive hostile looks for wearing a mask in public. A Texas woman was recently sentenced in a high-profile abuse case that also drew widespread reaction online in the same week.

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