Utah mother was smirking and laughing as her sister-in-law wept through her victim impact statement and the judge’s response was as brutal as the crime

Kouri Richins has been sentenced to life without parole after being convicted of murdering her husband, Eric Richins, by serving him a fentanyl-laced drink at their Utah home on March 4, 2022. The medical examiner confirmed Eric had five times the lethal dose of the drug in his system at the time of his death. As detailed by LADbible, the sentencing took place on May 13, 2026, which would have been Eric’s 44th birthday.

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The courtroom atmosphere turned particularly tense during victim impact statements. Cameras captured Richins smirking, rolling her eyes, and making faces as her sister-in-law, Amy Richins, described the toll the case had taken on the family. Amy stated that Richins had cut Eric’s children off from his family almost immediately after his death and had allegedly used access to the grandchildren as leverage against family members who did not comply with her legal demands.

Another sister of the victim, Katie Richins, told the court that Eric had consulted a divorce attorney but stayed in the marriage out of fear he would not be awarded sole custody of his children. “He told me he would live his life through hell, every single day of his life until his youngest was 18 because he believed Kouri was the most evil person he had ever met,” Katie said. Amy added, “Birthdays are supposed to be proof of life; a day to celebrate another year of growth. Instead, today is a cruel reminder of another year Eric will never see and a reminder of the fatherhood that was stolen from his three sons.”

The judge called her simply too dangerous to ever be free

The three children, now teenagers, had their statements delivered through counselors. One son, identified as W.R., said, “I want her to go to prison forever.” Another son, C.R., who was nine at the time of the murder, told the court, “I think Kouri should get a life sentence because what she did is very sick. Because it had no reason to happen and it impacted a bunch of people, including me.” The eldest son, aged 13, said he is afraid of what might happen if his mother were ever released, and prosecutors noted he wears his father’s clothing to school to honor his memory.

Kouri Richins, a Utah mother who wrote a children’s book on grief after her husband’s death, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for his murder. https://t.co/xb2ChywXDL pic.twitter.com/evMHkF6GZW — CNN (@CNN) May 13, 2026

Amid a wave of high-profile spousal murder cases drawing renewed public attention, including Alex Murdaugh’s life sentence being thrown into turmoil after a Supreme Court ruling this week, Judge Richard Mrazic was firm in his decision, stating that Richins is “simply too dangerous to ever be free.” Before sentencing, Richins spoke for over 30 minutes maintaining her innocence and urging her sons to be like their father. She vowed to appeal, stating, “I will appeal and fight these charges, no matter how long it takes.”

Prosecutors built their case around financial motive, arguing that Richins sought to solve her debt problems through life insurance money. The jury found she not only murdered Eric in March 2022 but had also attempted to kill him the month prior. Prosecutor Brad Bloodworth highlighted the 17-day window between the failed attempt and the murder, saying, “Over the next 17 days, she did not think, ‘What have I done?’ Rather, she thought, ‘How can I do better?’ And then she murdered Eric in the presence of their children, using poison and for money.” Evidence also included a sentencing memo in which Richins allegedly wrote, “They think sentencing is ‘the end’ ‘closure’ it’s just the beginning… They haven’t seen anything yet.”

Richins showed little emotion during her sons’ statements but was seen crying when her defense team spoke about her character. She will serve life without parole, with additional consecutive sentences for forgery, insurance fraud, and attempted murder. A restitution hearing has been scheduled for July 31, 2026, amid ongoing cases of women sentenced for child deaths drawing scrutiny this week.

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