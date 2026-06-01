A doorbell camera caught a Shelby officer punching a woman ten times during her arrest, and she spent the whole time asking him to call her father

A North Carolina police officer has been charged with assault and fired after a home security camera captured him repeatedly striking a woman during an arrest. The incident, reported by TMZ, took place in Shelby, where 22-year-old officer Karson Hyder was recorded taking the woman to the ground and punching her multiple times. He turned himself in to the Cleveland County Detention Center and was released on a $10,000 bond on May 31.

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The footage, which circulated widely on social media, begins with Hyder and the woman standing near each other before he takes her to the ground. During the struggle, she is heard saying, “I don’t have a warrant” and asking, “What are you doing?” The video then shows Hyder striking her multiple times, apparently in the face and upper body. A second officer eventually steps in and tells him, “I got her,” though the arrest continued, with a third officer arriving to assist in handcuffing the woman.

The warrant for Hyder’s arrest, as detailed by CNN, alleges that he grabbed the woman by the arm, pushed her to the ground, and struck her in the face with a closed fist, resulting in a possible broken nose and a busted lip. What occurred before the motion-activated camera began recording is unclear. The homeowner, who requested anonymity, stated they only checked the footage after hearing a commotion and receiving notifications from the device.

The woman’s father identified her and described the lasting toll of the incident

The woman’s father, Gregory Moore, identified her as his 34-year-old daughter and said she suffers from mental health issues. “I was so upset… Why is this man doing this to my daughter? What reason? And she’s sick,” he said. He confirmed she suffered a broken nose, black eyes, and a cut lip, and noted she would require testing for a possible concussion. Her family said she is currently resting in a safe place, though they believe the trauma will have a lasting impact on her ability to trust others.

Shelby Police Chief Brad Fraser addressed the situation at a news conference on May 30. He stated that the department’s findings had been passed to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation for an independent review.

“While this incident does not reflect the values of the Shelby Police Department, it does reinforce the importance of holding ourselves to the highest standards of conduct,” Fraser said. Amid a broader pattern of officers being held accountable after footage goes public, including a Phoenix sergeant who was fired after bringing a firearm to a school protest, the Shelby case drew swift calls for accountability from the community.

The woman in the video is also facing charges of her own, including breaking and entering, resisting a public officer, and assault on a government official. According to the warrant, she unlawfully entered a building nearby, fled on foot, and allegedly grabbed and ripped the officer’s uniform. Court records show she was initially held on a $10,000 bond before being released on an unsecured bond. Her attorney, Ronald Haynes Jr., confirmed the charges against her remain active.

The case drew significant public attention. Demonstrators gathered outside the Shelby Police Department to demand accountability, chanting and calling for the officer’s dismissal before his firing was announced.

Protests over police conduct have sparked similar scenes in other US cities recently, including incidents that turned violent amid a crowd-policing situation in Chicago. Retired NYPD detective and John Jay College adjunct professor Michael Alcazar reviewed the footage and said the officer used force far beyond what the situation required, specifically pointing to the continued striking after a second officer had arrived as a violation of basic use-of-force principles.

Hyder faces charges of assault inflicting serious injury following an administrative investigation. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation continues its independent review of the incident.

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