Phoenix police sergeant brought gun to a high school ICE protest, and now he’s facing the music

Phoenix police sergeant Dusten Mullen has been fired from the department following his involvement in a high school ICE protest earlier this year. This decision comes after a series of events in January, where Mullen, who was off duty and wearing a mask, arrived at the scene armed. The fallout from this situation has been significant, culminating in his termination this week after a review process within the Phoenix Police Department, ABC15 reported.

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The situation first gained public attention when body camera footage captured Mullen speaking with a Chandler police officer during the protest. In the video, Mullen clearly outlined his intentions regarding the students present at the event.

“My plan is legitimately to just let them all assault me, and you guys arrest them all,” Mullen could be heard saying, “ I will keep it on film. I also have other people filming from a distance, so my goal would be to get all these kids in jail if they want to break the law.” This statement, caught on camera, highlights a level of premeditation that clearly factored into the department’s final decision.

The incident escalated to the point where law enforcement had to intervene.

A Chandler police report detailed that Mullen had confronted students and was subsequently asked by officers to move to a different location to avoid further escalation. The report noted, “The other officers advised the male did not wish to leave the area and was in fact calling other armed persons to respond to the area.”

This detail regarding his attempt to bring additional armed people to the scene is particularly concerning, as it suggests a desire to turn a protest into a much larger confrontation. During the chaos of the event, a teenager was arrested for allegedly throwing water on Mullen. Interestingly, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office later determined that the teen would not face charges, citing no reasonable likelihood of conviction.

#BREAKING: A Phoenix police sergeant who was captured on video instigating an ICE protest outside a high school in Chandler has been fired, Phoenix police have announced. #abc15 https://t.co/h2gzglqcI9 — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) May 15, 2026

Following these events, Mullen was placed on administrative leave in April while the Professional Standards Bureau conducted a review of his conduct. Phoenix police chief Matthew Giordano eventually addressed the situation with a formal statement regarding the termination of employment.

“Since becoming Chief of the Phoenix Police Department, I have been clear about the standards of accountability and professionalism expected of every member of this department. Discipline is not about punishment–it is about correcting behavior. When behavior can be corrected, we take that path. But when an employee’s conduct is so serious that continued employment might no longer be viable, the matter proceeds through the Loudermill process,” Giordano stated.

The Chief emphasized that the department’s oath applies even when an officer is off duty. “That process happened this week with Sergeant Dusten Mullen. His actions raised significant concerns about judgment and professionalism. Although he was off duty and not in uniform, the oath we take binds us to a higher standard. After thorough consideration, I made the decision to terminate his employment,” he added.

Giordano concluded his statement by highlighting the importance of public perception, noting that “Community trust is not something we are owed; it is something we earn every day. We strengthen that trust through transparency, accountability, consistent expectations, and meaningful engagement with the people we serve. Addressing misconduct swiftly and fairly is essential to maintaining that trust.”

“As officers tried to approach the man, he pointed a gun at one of them, and upon raising his firearm a second time, officers shot him. He was taken into custody and provided medical aid […] before Phoenix Fire personnel took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.’



/3 pic.twitter.com/OVjhrtLBKr — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) May 13, 2026

Predictably, the legal representation for the former sergeant has pushed back against the outcome. Steve Serbalik, the attorney for Mullen, issued a statement expressing dissatisfaction with the department’s internal investigation.

“Sgt. Mullen is disappointed by this decision, but not surprised. While he hoped that the City of Phoenix and Chief Giordano would conduct a “thorough and fair” investigation – that is not what occurred. It will now be up the the Court to protect the rights of Sgt. Mullen and the other members of AZCOPS. We look forward to a fair venue to address these issues,” Serbalik said.

Earlier in the investigation, before the final decision was made, Serbalik had maintained that his client was cooperating with the process. At that time, he noted that out of respect for the internal affairs process, Mullen could not comment further and expressed hope that the investigation would consider all factors. Now that the employment has been terminated, the focus has shifted toward potential legal challenges.

It is clear that this incident has raised serious questions about the behavior of officers when they are not on the clock, especially when they choose to involve themselves in heated public demonstrations. The department has made its stance on accountability quite firm by removing Mullen from his position, signaling that they are prioritizing the maintenance of community trust over the continued service of an employee who exhibited such questionable judgment.

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