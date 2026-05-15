A businessman bragged he was ‘rich enough’ and threw rocks at a Hawaiian monk seal, now he’s slapped with federal charges and facing prison time

Igor Mykhaylovych Lytvynchuk is currently facing federal charges after being caught on camera allegedly throwing a rock at an endangered Hawaiian monk seal. The 38-year-old businessman from Covington, Washington, reportedly dismissed the concerns of bystanders by claiming he was rich enough to pay any resulting fines, Fox News reported. This incident took place on May 5 on a Maui shoreline, and it has since triggered a significant legal response from federal authorities.

Recommended Videos

The seal involved in this incident is known to locals as Lani. Hawaiian monk seals are incredibly rare marine mammals, and they are endemic to the Hawaiian archipelago, meaning they exist nowhere else on the planet. According to the Department of Justice, the rock thrown by Lytvynchuk narrowly missed the seal’s nose. This action startled the animal and caused her to rear up out of the water. Witnesses reported that Lani remained largely immobile for an extended period after the encounter..

It is honestly frustrating to see such a blatant disregard for an endangered species. These animals are a vital part of the biodiversity in Hawaii, and they have been the focus of intense recovery efforts for years. NOAA Fisheries has worked hard to help the population rebound, as the species had been in a prolonged decline for about six decades. While the population is currently seeing a slow, steady increase, there are only about 1,600 of these seals left in the entire world.

To have someone allegedly target one of these animals for no apparent reason is difficult to process

Lytvynchuk, whose business records indicate he owns a logistics and trucking company based in Kent, Washington, was arrested near Seattle on Wednesday. He is facing two federal charges, specifically for harassing and attempting to harass an endangered animal in violation of the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act. He could face up to a year in prison for these charges, along with a $50,000 fine under the Endangered Species Act and an additional fine of up to $20,000 under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

The video footage of the incident, which captured a woman shouting, “What are you doing? Why would you throw a rock at it? Hello?” went viral on social media. The public reaction was immediate and intense, with many people working to identify the individual involved and calling for his arrest. Once the news of his arrest broke, the sentiment on social media remained firm. One X user remarked, “Karma doesn’t care how rich you are.” Another person added, “Let’s hope justice is served in court and this scumbag receives a significant custodial sentence.”

🇺🇸 Some rich tourist in Hawaii hurled a rock at protected monk seal Lani, then brags he’s “rich enough to pay any fine”



Locals beat his ass on the spot.



Now federal agents have arrested him.



Karma doesn’t care how rich you are.



Source: @CollinRugg pic.twitter.com/HltEEPOr9m — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 14, 2026

U.S. Attorney Ken Sorenson addressed the incident in a statement following the announcement of the charges. He emphasized the importance of the wildlife in the region. “The unique and precious wildlife of the Hawaiian Islands are renowned symbols of Hawaii’s special place in the world and its incredible biodiversity. We are committed to protecting our vulnerable wild species, in particular endangered Hawaiian monk seals, like Lani,” Sorenson said. He further added, “We pledge that those who harass and attempt to harm our protected wildlife will face rapid accountability in federal court.”

It is important to remember that these seals are protected under state law in Hawaii as well as federal statutes. The history of the Hawaiian monk seal is a somber one, as hunting expeditions in the mid-19th century pushed the population to the brink of extinction.

While they did rebound by the late 1950s, they hit another decline that lasted for years. It was not until 2013 that the population began to show signs of a gradual increase, thanks to dedicated monitoring and recovery programs. Seeing the population finally surpass 1,500 seals in 2021 was a major milestone, which makes the actions of someone like Lytvynchuk feel even more reckless.

The authorities appear determined to pursue this case fully, ensuring that there is accountability for the incident that took place on that Maui beach.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy