He thought he found an old piece of metal pipe while digging his garden, but the bomb squad arrived to reveal a much more dangerous reality

It is common for someone to clean their backyard when an event is planned at their house. But, like a dog that was just digging in the garden and ended up solving a decade-old mystery, you never know what might have been sitting under your backyard for years. Something similar happened in New York, where a person cleaning his backyard unearthed something so bizarre that he had to call the bomb squad to help him clear it out.

Recommended Videos

According to BroBible, a user named xCaliburghost posted on Reddit that he was clearing roots and bushes in his yard when he stumbled upon an RPG. Yes, a literal RPG was sitting under his house. He declared that he had taken it away from all other stuff and started cleaning it. As he was cleaning the RPG, he freaked out when he identified what it really was. That’s when he called the police; they then asked him to stay away from the weapon until they showed up.

He wrote in his Reddit post, “Went on a digging spree removing roots from my backyard and then stumbled across an RPG, I picked it up from the tailfin and walked it over and gently placed it away from everything. It was a stupid impulse, but I wasn’t thinking very clearly. I had to call the police, then had to wait for the bomb squad, fire engines, etc.”

Police arrived at the scene, followed by the bomb disposal K9 unit and heavy machinery for forensic examination of the Weapon

Like a woman who lost $3,000 while booking a cheap flight, this RPG situation is just another weird story from New York City. Police arrived, followed by the K9 unit and some machinery, to check whether the RPG was actually dangerous. He detailed the actions they carried out to ensure safety. After the initial X-rays, they believed that this might not be dangerous. They then declared that they would take the RPG away for further inspection, and he could ask for it back once they were sure it was safe.

“So the bomb squad put it under this x-ray briefcase looking thing. They scanned it for a few minutes (they were looking at the insides with that iPad you can see in the one picture) and said it didn’t look like it was full, but they couldn’t fully verify, so they had someone in a bigger suit come and take it away. They said they wanted to be sure it wasn’t dangerous,” he added. “If it turns out that it’s not dangerous, the cops I was talking to said I could just reach out to the county bomb squad to request it back.”

The small act of clearing the backyard turned out to be a serious matter, subject to severe scrutiny, involving a weapon that could have been a threat. Even though the scenario ended with the police taking the weapon into their custody. But there was debate about how this RPG reached his backyard; some suggested it might have been an anti-tank weapon used in World War II, and others suggested that his house might sit on a former army artillery training ground. Even though the truth is not clear as of now, the incident confirmed that some of the most unexpected things can be present in the places we usually live.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy