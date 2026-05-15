‘It’s like having a bachelor party at a church’: Emails reveal Kash Patel quietly snorkeled around the USS Arizona during an official Hawaii trip

FBI Director Kash Patel is facing criticism after emails obtained by the Associated Press revealed that he took part in a “VIP snorkel” around the USS Arizona during an official trip to Hawaii last August. The USS Arizona is a sunken battleship at Pearl Harbor that serves as a military cemetery for more than 900 sailors and Marines, and many feel the excursion was deeply disrespectful to the site.

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When Patel visited Hawaii, the FBI pointed out that the trip was not a vacation, noting that he toured the bureau’s Honolulu field office and met with local law enforcement. But during a second stop in Hawaii, Patel took part in the exclusive snorkeling session, which was coordinated by the military. The emails show that his group was briefed on the site’s historical significance and warned not to touch the sunken ship.

In a statement, the FBI said that top regional commanders hosted Patel at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam “as they commonly do with US government officials on official travel.” The Pearl Harbor visit, a spokesman said, “was part of the Director’s public national security engagements last August with counterparts in New Zealand, Australia, our Honolulu Field Office, and the Department of War.”

Snorkeling at the USS Arizona is rare, but has been quietly allowed for certain dignitaries since at least the Obama years

A Navy spokesperson, Capt. Jodie Cornell confirmed the outing but said the Navy was unable to determine who initiated it. The National Park Service, which manages the site along with the Navy, said it was not involved in Patel’s swim and declined to comment.

Snorkeling and diving are generally off-limits at the USS Arizona due to physical risks and logistical challenges, but since at least the Obama administration, the Navy and park service have quietly allowed a small number of dignitaries to swim there. The Navy declined to say how often such excursions are arranged, describing Patel’s outing as “not an anomaly.”

FBI Chief Kash Patel went for a "VIP snorkel" in an off-limits area on a Hawaii work trip.



Details: https://t.co/YW45hb14Lg pic.twitter.com/Heq1OQi1EP — TMZ (@TMZ) May 14, 2026

This is not the first time Patel has faced questions about mixing official travel with leisure. In February, a video emerged of him celebrating in the locker room with members of the U.S. men’s hockey team after their gold medal win at the Winter Olympics in Milan. Patel defended that trip, saying it was “purposely planned” in connection with a cybercrime investigation involving Italian authorities.

He has also drawn attention recently after agreeing to take an alcohol test under unusual conditions following a verbal confrontation with Senator Van Hollen. Reactions to the snorkeling session have been mixed. Some family members of Pearl Harbor survivors said they would like to be allowed to snorkel at the site as well. But others were strongly opposed, saying it is inappropriate for Patel and other political figures to snorkel or dive at the memorial.

BREAKING: Former FBI Director James Comey just TORCHED Kash Patel for his disrespectful Pearl Harbor snorkel vacation — and gave him a lesson on how to behave on the job.



Today, the Associated Press revealed that FBI Director Kash Patel happily snorkeled over the graves of 900… pic.twitter.com/pyRiudVst9 — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) May 14, 2026

“It’s like having a bachelor party at a church. It’s hallowed ground,” said Hack Albertson, a Marine veteran and member of a select group from the Paralyzed Veterans of America trained to dive on the Arizona each year to check on the condition of the wreck. “It needs to be treated with the solemnity it deserves.”

Patel has faced ongoing criticism over his leadership as FBI director, and this latest incident is expected to add to those concerns. A top Democrat has also called out Patel and the DOJ for spending millions in settlements with former FBI agents, further fueling doubts about his management of the bureau. Questions remain about how the exclusive outing was arranged, who approved it, and why it was not disclosed publicly at the time of the visit.

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