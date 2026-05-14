‘This is how I break no contact’: New York woman uses ex’s AmEx card via Apple Pay at a bar, and the internet’s not sure about this baddie behavior

The internet is currently buzzing over a viral video that shows a woman allegedly using her ex’s American Express card via Apple Pay at a bar. The clip, which has racked up 851,300 views, captures the moment the payment goes through, followed by a celebration where the woman and her friend, Enisa Johnson, clink their drinks together, BroBible reported.

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In a final, dramatic shot, the woman is seen dancing with a framed photo of an unidentified man. The video was edited to look like a horror movie, complete with foreboding music and text that reads, “Editing my friend trying to use her blocked ex situationship’s card at the bar like a horror movie.”

It’s definitely a bold move, and it’s sparked a massive debate online about whether this behavior is genius or just plain criminal. You’ll find two very firm camps in the comment section. Some users are cheering the move, with one person writing, “This is how I break no contact,” while another added, “I know a baddie when I see one.” A third commenter chimed in, “As I would do too, and am not sorry because us queens need to stay up and need to have the best time ever always because we deserve it.”

This whole situation brings up the weird obsession some guys have with the American Express card

On the other side of the fence, people are much less impressed. One user stated, “Yeah that’s a crime,” while another warned, “Now time to call the police.” Someone else pointed out the reality of the situation, noting, “The phone call after is never as fun.”

She explained to BroBible via Instagram DM that she thought the situation was funny to post. She shared, “I think there’s a new wave of feminism that encourages f—- men over for, a lack of better term. The discourse in the comments is hilarious re the amount of men who are so ready to call me trashy or say I’ll get arrested.” She provided some extra context, explaining that the guy whose card was used had actually made her an authorized user at one point. She noted that it was a one-time thing and that he had “kind of did her dirty.”

She also claimed that he was the type of person who made his whole personality about money. According to her, “The guys defending him in the comments would hate him if they actually knew the kind of person he was. As in he’s not hurting haha. A lot of men want to reduce their entire existence to their net worth. Then it’s outlandish when we do it back.”

Content creator Georgia Costello recently went viral with a reality check for guys who think their card is a status symbol. In a video with over 585,000 views, she says, “Who’s gonna tell men that we don’t care that they have an American Express? We don’t care that it’s a metal card. Stop putting it on the bill like you’re big, like you’re him. You’re not him. You’re not. We don’t give a f—, OK?”

She added that American Express is “handing those out like candy these days.” For her, the real power move is simpler: “Put some cash down and be like, ‘We don’t need change, babe. Let’s get out of here,’ and just leave the billfold on the table. Boom. Then I’m listening. Then I’m perky-eared.”

It’s interesting because metal cards really did become a status phenomenon back in 2016 when Chase launched its Sapphire Reserve card. The 13-gram weight of the card created what industry insiders called the “plunk factor,” and it was such a hit that Chase actually ran out of metal to produce them.

While American Express has always held a certain mystique, newer cards shifted the focus from old-money wealth to being cool. Today, Amex is aggressively courting Gen Z and millennials, who now account for 60% of new accounts. However, as credit card expert Sara Rathner noted, the exclusivity is eroding because metal cards are “more readily available than ever before.” She explained that “That’s how trends go. It’s rare, and then it becomes more and more available to the general public, and it becomes pedestrian.”

The reality is that cash usage is actually dropping. According to Investopedia, the average American only carried $67 in cash in 2024, and mobile payments have jumped from four per month in 2018 to eleven per month in 2024. While some commenters on the viral video argue that “Cash is ALWAYS KING” and that “The metal card is still debt,” others are sticking to the convenience of cards, with one person quipping, “You can sit outside in the airport while im in the lounge then.”

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