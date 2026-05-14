Mother’s Day took a dark turn after a disabled mom called 911 on her son, then police found a gruesome scene that ended in a fatal shooting

A 28-year-old man was fatally shot by police on May 10 while he was actively stabbing his disabled mother inside their Northampton home. The incident occurred on Mother’s Day, turning a holiday into a scene of extreme violence that officials are now investigating. According to True Crime News, the situation began shortly before 2:45 PM when the 62-year-old victim called 911 to report that her son, Steven Eastwood, was intoxicated and acting violently.

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As officers were on their way to the Toppings Path Drive residence, the woman placed a second call to dispatchers to report that Eastwood was threatening her with a knife. When police arrived, they discovered Eastwood standing over his mother, who was in her wheelchair. Officers ordered Eastwood to drop the weapon, but he reportedly ignored the commands and advanced toward them.

Southampton Town Police Chief James Kiernan noted that the responding officer attempted to de-escalate the situation by stepping backward. Instead of complying, Eastwood turned his attention back to his mother. Kiernan stated, “Within moments, he refocused his attention on the victim and returned to her and was actively stabbing and slashing at her body.”

It’s just wild that this happened on Mother’s Day of all days

Faced with the ongoing assault, the three responding officers opened fire, striking Eastwood. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim sustained more than 40 stab and slash wounds during the attack and was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery. She remains in critical condition. The three officers involved were taken to a hospital for evaluation due to the intensity of the encounter. Chief Kiernan described them as “doing okay, but very shook.”

Southampton Town Supervisor Maria Moore addressed the event on May 11, noting the severity of the situation. Moore said, “Yesterday’s incident was extremely tragic and violent. Our concerns, first and foremost, are the victim and her family as she continues to fight the very serious injuries.” Moore also said, “We’re grateful for the rapid response of, and the professionalism demonstrated, by our police officers, EMS personnel, and assisting agencies during a dangerous and rapidly evolving situation.”

Maniac son stabbed disabled mom 40 times as she called cops on Mother’s Day: officials Steven Eastwood had a history of abusing his disabled mom — until cops shot him down as he slashed her more than 40 times. https://t.co/TPTa34q8Bd pic.twitter.com/tr6rRRyMNk — UnfilteredAmerica (@NahBabyNahNah) May 11, 2026

Authorities revealed that this was not the first time police had been called to the residence. Chief Kiernan stated that law enforcement had responded to the home numerous times over the last decade regarding domestic violence incidents. The victim has triplet sons, and police indicated that two of them have known mental health issues.

While the victim had previously obtained an order of protection against Eastwood, it was no longer active at the time of the attack. Chief Kiernan explained the decision to use force, saying, “There have been numerous incidents at this address over the last decade. Faced with an ongoing, deadly assault, officers discharged their service weapons, striking Mr. Eastwood and immediately stopping the attack.”

This level of family violence reflects a chilling pattern seen elsewhere, such as a Florida grandson who stabbed his grandmother 11 times on Mother’s Day. As is standard procedure for police-involved fatalities, the New York State Attorney General’s Office has launched an investigation into the shooting. At this stage, officials have not released a potential motive for why the attack occurred.

The investigation remains active as authorities work to piece together the events that led to the confrontation.

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