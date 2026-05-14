Marco Rubio sanctioned this UN human rights investigator for talking about Gaza, now a federal judge has thrown a wrench into the plan

A federal judge has stepped in to temporarily block the Trump administration from enforcing sanctions against United Nations human rights investigator Francesca Albanese, The Hill reported. This development marks a significant turn in a legal battle that has been brewing for over a year regarding the scope of government power and free speech protections.

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U.S. District Judge Richard Leon, who was appointed by former President George W. Bush, issued a 26-page memorandum opinion that essentially puts the brakes on the administration’s efforts to punish the Italian legal scholar for her public criticism of Israel. The core of the issue stems from sanctions imposed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio in July 2025.

At the time, Rubio alleged that Albanese had displayed “unabashed antisemitism, expressed support for terrorism, and open contempt for the United States, Israel, and the West.” Furthermore, Rubio accused her of working too closely with the International Criminal Court to potentially investigate or prosecute U.S. and Israeli officials.

The administration clearly viewed her actions as a direct threat to US foreign policy goals and its support for Israel during the ongoing military campaign in Gaza

However, Judge Leon saw things differently when reviewing the case brought by Albanese’s husband, Massimiliano Cali. In his ruling, Leon argued that the government likely violated Albanese’s First Amendment rights. He pointedly noted that the sanctions appeared to be a tool for suppressing speech that the administration simply didn’t like. He wrote, “If Albanese instead opposed ICC action against U.S. and Israeli nationals, she would not have been designated under E.O. 14203. Thus, the effect of Albanese’s designation is to ‘punish’ and thereby ‘suppress disfavored expression.’”

This is a pretty massive point for anyone interested in the intersection of international law and domestic constitutional protections. Even though Albanese is not a U.S. citizen and resides outside the country, Judge Leon determined that she has enough “substantial connections” to the U.S. to assert her First Amendment claims. It’s a fascinating legal nuance that gives international figures a potential path to challenge U.S. sanctions if they can prove their speech is what’s really being targeted.

A federal judge temporarily blocked US sanctions against Francesca ​Albanese, a UN expert on the ‌Palestinian territories, finding that the Trump administration likely violated her free-speech rights by imposing the measures ​after she criticized US ally Israel’s war in ​Gaza… — Reuters (@Reuters) May 14, 2026

Albanese, who has served as the U.N. rapporteur for the Palestinian territories since 2022, has been a lightning rod for controversy. She has frequently accused Israel of committing “genocide” and human rights abuses in Gaza. She has also recommended that certain Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, face prosecution at the International Criminal Court.

Her opponents have consistently accused her of echoing Hamas talking points and fueling antisemitic rhetoric. They point to her inflammatory comparisons and her claims that the Israeli military is engaging in “sadistic” strikes as evidence of her bias.

In response to these accusations, Albanese has remained firm. She told a news outlet in a recent interview, “Accusations like this are thrown [around like] confetti by people who care about Jews as much as they care about Palestinians and their own citizens.” She emphasized that her criticism is directed at the state of Israel and its policies, not at Jewish people as a whole. “Antisemitism is real and has nothing to do with legitimate criticism of the state of Israel,” she added.

The personal impact of these sanctions has been substantial for her. She described a life where her identity is hidden, and she struggles with basic financial tasks. Because she is blocked from accessing her earnings and can’t use credit cards, her day-to-day existence has become incredibly difficult. She noted, “It’s very embarrassing; it’s very humiliating. Not being able to have a credit card, to have to borrow money, not being able to access my savings, my earnings, on top of the fact that I’m not even working anymore … because how am I going to get paid? So, it’s really unfortunate.”

The State Department has not yet issued an immediate response to the latest court ruling. Previously, they had defended the sanctions as “legal and appropriate.” A spokesperson for the department said in February, “The United States will continue to condemn and oppose her biased and malicious activities, which have long made her unfit for her role. This lawsuit itself is baseless lawfare, and Albanese is a disgrace.”

This conflict has been bubbling for years. Even back in April 2025, the U.S. mission to the U.N. was publicly denouncing her tenure and criticizing the Human Rights Council for supporting her. Bipartisan members of Congress have also been vocal in their opposition, with various leaders calling for her removal and condemning her statements.

Despite the immense political pressure and the legal hurdles, Albanese continues to hold her position. She has even stated that she plans to focus her future reports on the complicity of multinational companies in the war. As she put it, “Gaza is a graveyard, first of Palestinians, then of international law. Not because the law itself is weak, but because states refuse to enforce it.”

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