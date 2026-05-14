A man threatened ‘You trying to lose your life tonight?’ with a fake gun before he was shot, but a video showed why the officers were cleared

Two undercover police officers in North Carolina will not face criminal charges following a fatal shooting that occurred during an alcohol compliance check. The decision follows an extensive investigation into the events that took place on January 10, 2026, at Jakobs Food Mart in Gastonia. While the situation ended in a loss of life, the Gaston County District Attorney determined that the officers acted in self-defense and the defense of others.

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According to Fox News, the incident began when Derrick Manigault entered the convenience store while arguing with another customer. Surveillance footage captured the tense interaction inside the store, where Manigault was seen waving what appeared to be a firearm. During the confrontation, Manigault was heard yelling, “You trying to lose your life tonight?” A detective on the scene responded to the threat by firing his weapon.

Following the initial shots, Manigault exited the store, and the video shows him looking back with the weapon still raised in his right hand. It was later confirmed that the weapon Manigault was carrying was a replica designed to look like a real firearm. This detail was central to the investigation, as it helped explain the perspective of the officers during the heat of the moment.

Was a replica gun threat enough to justify lethal force?

Gastonia Police Chief Trent Conard addressed the findings in a statement, saying, “Any loss of life is tragic, but on the night of January 10, 2026, as seen in the video, it was Mr. Manigault who put this sequence of events into motion. As the video depicts, Mr. Manigault’s gun was a realistic replica firearm. Our Officers acted quickly to protect themselves and the other citizens believing that Mr. Manigault’s weapon was real.”

The Gaston County District Attorney report concluded that the use of force was legally justified. The findings stated that “the actions of Derrick Manigault create an inherent reasonable doubt as to whether the officers involved acted justifiably in self-defense and in defense of others.” Following the incident, the officers were placed on administrative leave while the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation conducted its review.

Holy crap, no hesitation, just affirmative actions. pic.twitter.com/5ro95VK2TV — Dane (@UltraDane) May 12, 2026

This is a standard protocol in the state for cases involving the use of deadly force by law enforcement. The decision has not been accepted by everyone involved. Rebecca Insley, who is the widow of Derrick Manigault, expressed her disagreement with the official findings.

In a statement, she said, “My family and I were heartbroken all over again at the DA’s decision. The subsequent report and even footage that has been released does not tell the whole story it was carefully selected to tell their narrative. About 95% of the interaction my husband had that night with the two officers happened outside of the store. There are gross omissions, blatant discrepancies, and outright falsehoods. I will not stop until the whole story and the truth are told, and we have justice for Derrick.”

The case highlights the difficult split-second decisions officers face when encountering realistic-looking weapons in public spaces. Some argue such force is necessary in instances where a cop killer goes on a violent rampage, emphasizing the difficult split-second decisions officers face when encountering realistic-looking weapons in public spaces.

The Gastonia Police Department and the Gaston County District Attorney’s Office have provided their stances on the matter as the investigation concludes.

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