Man hunted his ex-girlfriend to her workplace, then his final act of violence in front of their daughter ended in a prison sentence

We have seen toxic relationships and abuse take a tragic turn before. Following the horrific news of a woman who killed her husband after the divorce, another tragedy has taken place in Michigan. A man chased his ex-girlfriend to her workplace, then claimed her life right in front of their innocent 10-year-old daughter.

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According to People, 46-year-old Gregory Keyier-Deniro Davis was sentenced to life in prison when he was found guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend. He has been found guilty of first-degree murder in connection with the killing of 40-year-old Annie Namou. The incident took place in the parking lot of a car dealership in Royal Oak Township. According to a press release by the Prosecuting Attorney of Oakland, it was declared that Davis followed Namou to work and shot her in the car to keep her trapped. He shot her when she was getting out of the car, and shot her again when she ran to get help.

Prosecutor stated, “The victim exited her vehicle to get help, and Davis shot her as she was running away and then shot her again at close range with a 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun.” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald added, “This is a horrific and tragic incident. Every month, an average of 70 women are shot and killed by an intimate partner in this country. This event occurred in a place of business where other employees were just a few feet away.”

Davis was also found guilty of additional crimes at the time of sentencing

Davis did not just carry out this attack, taking the life of his ex-girlfriend; he was found to be a habitual offender and had several charges of carrying a weapon. He was found guilty of possession of a firearm by a felon and multiple counts of felony in possession of a firearm. The list does not stop here; he was also found guilty of being a habitual offender, fourth offense, felony assault, and assault with intent to commit great bodily harm charges involving other victims.

Gregory Keyier-Deniro Davis was found guilty of multiple charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with the 2023 fatal shooting of Annie Namou, 40, of Sterling Heights. https://t.co/hOF6RanGqL — Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) April 13, 2026

Previously, we have also heard about an assistant principal whose husband was arrested in connection with her shooting. That was already hard to process, and now we have this one. After the ex-boyfriend’s sentence, the prosecutor stated, “I thank the jury for delivering justice for Annie Namou and her loved ones. Children and women, like Annie, are too often endangered by intimate partners, and it is unacceptable. We will never forget her and never stop fighting for victims of intimate partner violence.”

The case may have ended, and the offender has been sentenced to life in prison, but it must have been extremely disturbing for the innocent 10-year-old who saw her father committing this crime. The court has not yet responded or given any information regarding the custody of the 10-year-old, who is in need of a loving guardian after the killing of her mother and the sentencing of her father.

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