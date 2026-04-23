A Texas assistant principal’s shooting was reported as ‘accidental’, but the details are pointing at the person she could trust the most

We have heard about a man killing his wife and her lover, but another case has emerged where a peaceful wife has been killed for nothing. Abuse can even linger in the best of households and can be dangerous to those living in a household like that. Speaking of that, a fatal incident occurred when an assistant principal of an elementary school, Lindsay Velasquez, was shot in her house. Initially, the incident was referred to as accidental, but after digging deep into the matter, her husband is now arrested in the conncection of her death.

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According to People, police received a call of an accidental gunshot in the 1000 block of Sproles Drive in Benbrook. According to CBS Texas and WFAA, a woman was shot in the face in the shooting. Police took the woman to Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth, as she was unconscious, but later she was pronounced dead. The incident was painted as an accident by Lindsey’s husband, but after the initial autopsy, her husband was arrested for allegedly killing his own wife.

Her husband, named Alberto Velasquez, has now been charged with manslaughter, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Velasquez was initially arrested, but then he was released on bail until further investigation is completed.

Fort Worth ISD releases heartfelt tribute to Lindsay Velasquez

Following the death of Lindsay, Fort Worth ISD released a statement paying tribute to Lindsay for her services towards people, saying, “Fort Worth ISD is aware of a tragic off-campus incident involving two district employees. “This situation did not occur on a Fort Worth ISD campus, and there is no ongoing threat to students or staff. We are deeply saddened by this loss, and our thoughts are with the family and all those impacted.”

A Texas assistant principal was 'accidentally' shot in the face and killed by her teacher husband https://t.co/3mafSBFPjB 🔗 pic.twitter.com/EZg7LJ7ck1 — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) April 22, 2026

In another statement on her GoFundMe, someone wrote, “Lindsay had a rare and incredibly special way of making people feel truly seen and cared for. The loss of Lindsay leaves a void that will be felt forever in the lives of those who loved her, especially her daughters, who now face a future without their mother’s presence, guidance, and unwavering love.”

Following an underage boy claiming the life of a 67-year-old in a car accident, this is one of many stories from Texas that have made us speechless. Even though Lindsay’s husband, Alberto Velasquez, who also worked in the Fort Worth ISD, is being portrayed as the alleged offender. Despite his call and all the evidence pointing to him as the one responsible for her death, everything said about him at this stage remains speculative until there is a final legal determination.

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