California community members gathered for a high school graduation celebration, but a stadium parking lot shooting turned fatal after gunfire erupted

A shooting at the Schafer Stadium parking lot left one person dead and three others wounded Wednesday night following a high school graduation ceremony. The violence occurred after the commencement event for Sem Yeto High School concluded at Fairfield High School, leaving the community to deal with the aftermath of a celebration that turned into a scene of chaos.

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According to the New York Post, authorities are currently searching for the shooter as the investigation remains active. Suisun City Mayor Alma Hernandez provided updates on social media just after 8:00 PM, noting that an active shooter situation was unfolding at the stadium. She later mentioned that an active shooting chase was underway in Fairfield, though she did not share further specifics regarding the suspect or the sequence of events.

Witnesses at the scene described a sudden shift from a festive atmosphere to one of panic. One attendee explained that the gunfire broke out in the parking lot as graduates and their families were gathering to take photos after the ceremony had already ended. Another witness, a father who was at the stadium to support his daughter’s friend, reported hearing the shots and immediately fleeing the area.

A milestone celebration shattered by sudden gunfire

Footage from a livestream of the graduation ceremony confirms that the event itself proceeded without incident, as the gunfire was not captured during the ceremony. Law enforcement officers responded to the campus to secure the area and begin the investigative process. Fairfield Police officer Michelle Belyea spoke about the impact of the event, stating, “Kind of traumatized for everyone here who had to witness it. It’s outrageous. It’s sad. Prayers for everyone affected by it. I’m so sorry you had to go through that.”

An 18-year-old student was killed and three others — including an 11-year-old child — were shot during a high school graduation ceremony in Fairfield, California. A witness says a man ran up to an area where graduates were taking photos and opened fire, sending families… pic.twitter.com/lNZnPQfW53 — Fox News US (@FoxUSNews) June 4, 2026

The Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District issued a statement confirming that officers were on campus to handle the situation. A district spokesperson said, “Law enforcement is on campus, and as this is an active investigation we have no additional information to share at this time. Our thoughts are with the individuals affected and as soon as we have more details we will share that with you.”

The abrupt transition from a milestone celebration to a dangerous situation is difficult for those present. This disruption follows a separate incident where a graduation ceremony devolved into a physical brawl. As the investigation continues, more details regarding the suspect and the circumstances of the shooting will likely be released by the authorities. For now, the focus remains on the ongoing police activity and the search for the individual responsible for the violence.

It is unfortunate that a night meant for honoring academic achievement ended in such a way, and the community is left waiting for further clarity from the police as they work through the evidence gathered at the stadium.

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