This Virginia high school graduation ceremony was supposed to be the students’ big day, but a violent stage rush sparked a massive brawl

A graduation ceremony at a Virginia High School turned into chaos when a spectator attacked a student who was walking towards the stage to receive his diploma. A video of the incident showed that several attendees started fighting in front of the students’ parents. Then the police arrived and took control to resume the graduation ceremony.

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According to the New York Post, 20-year-old Evan. Williams Jr. was arrested after the incident and charged with serious misconduct and damage to private property for instigating a brawl during the graduation ceremony at Marshall High School. The graduation ceremony was taking place at Virginia Commonwealth University, according to the police. The video of the incident is spreading online, showing a mob in the audience starting a brawl, not as intense as the recent DC “teen takeover,” while students’ parents are present at the graduation, seemingly terrified by the chaos at Siegel Centre.

Even though a major Brawl took place inside the venue, police reported that several more altercations broke out outside the Siegel Centre. There were injuries for the people involved, and no weapons were found by the police. VCU Police Major Nicol Dailey said that more than 50 police officers from her department, as well as the Richmond Police Department, responded to the altercations and brought the situation under control so the ceremony could continue, according to WTVR.

Richmond Public Schools superintendent seemed satisfied with the police’s swift response

Jason Kamras Richmond Public School superintendent seemingly condemned the actions of the people involved and issued a statement on the matter saying, “Whatever acrimony, whatever concerns you may have with anybody in the community, leave that at home, or don’t come to graduation,” Kamras also seemed satisfied with the police for reinstating the order at Richmond High School and also ensured that enhanced security measures have been put into place for upcoming graduations at Richmond High School for the Arts and the Richmond Success Academy.

🚨 A graduation ceremony at John Marshall High School turned chaotic after multiple fights broke out DURING the event 😳🎓



Police detained 4 people as families watched the celebration spiral into madness inside and outside the arena 🤯 pic.twitter.com/FHNe4jqtD3 — GiggleVibesDaily (@GiggleVibes247) May 28, 2026

On the other hand, police reported that 3 individuals have been detained after the incident. The Richmond police department deployed an officer at the entrance after the incident to prevent further altercations. Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said, “We don’t want to see the retaliation continue.” Investigations are still ongoing, and the videotapes from inside and outside the venue are being scrutinized to determine what led to the altercation. It was also announced that Evan Williams could face additional charges in the matter.

As this brawl may have overshadowed the graduation ceremony, Jason Kamras urged the community to remain focused on the John Marshall students, who achieved a 100% graduation rate. He declared that people must not ignore the student’s day of celebration. The charge sheet against the primary suspect has been filed, and it is yet to be seen what legal consequences he could face if found guilty of instigating this brawl.

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