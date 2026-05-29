Mayor Zohran Mamdani is hyped for the first Knicks’ NBA Finals run in decades, but he just drew a line about attending a game alongside Donald Trump

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani, whose deal with FIFA involves giving $50 World Cup tickets to lucky New Yorkers, has been making sports headlines lately. The New York Knicks have been productive throughout the season and are making a comeback in the NBA Finals for the first time in 27 years. As a result, Mamdani seems quite enthusiastic about the team representing his city and attending the Finals.

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Since President Donald Trump is expected to attend the games as well, according to the Daily Mail, Mayor Zohran Mamdani appears to be making it clear that he will not be watching the Finals alongside Trump. Per TMZ, the mayor said, “If the president went to a game, that’s his decision to make. If I go to the game, I’ll be doing so separately.” With that, it sounds like Mamdani has drawn a line when it comes to Donald Trump’s attendance.

Trump, on the other hand, also sounded quite enthusiastic to watch a Knicks game at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks’ owner, James Dolan, reportedly invited the president, and Trump said, “I think I’ll be going to one of the games. I was invited by numerous people, and [Dolan], and I think I’ll be going.” As a New York native and saying “I think I’ll be going,” it looks like the president will likely watch the team perform, with Mamdani sitting separately.

Reaching the NBA Finals for the first time in 27 years is indeed a big thing

Apart from Zohran Mamdani’s views on Trump joining him at a Knicks game, the team has been quite productive throughout the season, reaching the finals after nearly three decades of absence. The New York Knicks finished the regular season with a noteworthy 48-27 record. One of their highlights is the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, in which the team swept the 52–30 Cavaliers 4–0, including a 37-point blowout in the clinching Game 4 (130–93).

At a press conference Thursday, a reporter asked Mayor Zohran Mamdani if he planned to attend the NBA Finals — and asked him what he thought of President Donald Trump possibly attending.



"Look, I'll say, one of the few things the president and I agree on is not just that New… pic.twitter.com/VpFcClDxrx — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) May 28, 2026

The Knicks will face either the San Antonio Spurs or the Oklahoma City Thunder, depending on who wins Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. Mamdani will likely attend, but per the Daily Mail, the mayor is still ‘figuring it out.’ There have been many occasions when the ideological differences between Zohran Mamdani and Donald Trump have come to light. While one could link those differences to Mamdani’s decision, his relations with Trump have also gradually improved.

Regardless, it doesn’t look like Mamdani is opposed to the president’s appearance at the Finals, as he also said, “I will say that anyone who wants to come and watch the Knicks… should be welcome there. I can tell you that it feels like the thing that’s on everybody’s mind across the five boroughs and we’re incredibly excited.”

That said, all eyes are on the NBA Finals, where the audience will not only witness the Knicks play but also see how both political figures interact.

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