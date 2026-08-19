Kanye West plays headless corpse in latest music video, and it’s directed by none other than his wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West is appearing as a headless corpse in his latest music video, a project directed by his wife Bianca Censori. The visual accompanies the track OK, which features Don Toliver and serves as one of two new additions to the deluxe version of the album Bully.

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This release follows the original drop of Bully back in June. The pair is clearly leaning into a very specific, macabre aesthetic for this project. Bianca placed her husband on a morgue table to set the scene for the video.

The footage depicts Kanye as a body without a head while a team of medical professionals performs an operation on his torso. You can watch as they pull strange objects from inside his body during the procedure. The medical crew eventually attempts to reattach the head of the artist, which turns the entire visual into one seriously twisted resurrection.

Bianca has been building a significant portfolio in this space

This is far from Censori’s first time taking the lead on his visuals. She previously stepped behind the camera for the videos for Father and King. It appears that directing her husband involves a recurring theme of taking him apart and putting him back together, at least for the sake of his art.

The collaboration shows a strong creative partnership, even if the content is quite visceral. You have to appreciate the level of commitment required to pull off these kinds of practical effects and thematic choices. It is a bold move to center a music video around a morgue scene, but it certainly keeps people talking about the latest additions to the album.

Given the previous work Bianca has done, it is likely we will see more of her directorial vision in future projects as well.

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