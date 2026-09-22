The internet personality known as Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, is facing criminal charges in Massachusetts. The 20-year-old streamer has been charged with one count of rape, one count of drugging a person for sexual intercourse, and one count of furnishing alcohol to a person under 21, according to The Bulwark.

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The charges stem from an alleged incident on May 23, 2025, and were filed on September 8. Clavicular’s arraignment is set for October 14, and there have been no reports that he has been arrested. A representative for Clavicular called the reporting exaggerated and said he had not been physically served.

The criminal case follows a civil lawsuit filed in Florida in April by Aleksandra Vasilevna Mendoza, who is known online as Alorah Ziva. The court records do not name the complainant, but the date and circumstances align with the allegations in her complaint. Mendoza was 18 when she filed the lawsuit, which says she was 16 when she met Clavicular.

Clavicular could face life in prison if he’s convicted on the drugging charge

The rape charge does not appear to rest on Mendoza’s age alone, as Massachusetts has a general age of consent of 16. Her civil complaint instead claims she was too intoxicated to consent, and that she later woke up to Clavicular having sex with her again without her consent.

Lmao was literally trying to work at Bacara as a bottle girl… how about dont finance cars you cant afford.



Happens to all successful young men, people try to come for your money. Greed is evil. pic.twitter.com/WDfNH7GpnH — Clavicular (@clavicular) September 22, 2026

The drugging charge carries a potential sentence ranging from 10 years to life imprisonment under Massachusetts law. The statute prohibits administering a substance with the intent to overpower someone for sexual purposes, but simply having alcohol present isn’t enough to prove this charge, as prosecutors must establish specific intent.

A rape conviction could carry up to 20 years in prison, and a conviction on either sex charge would require him to register as a sex offender. The alcohol charge, which covers anyone under 21 in Massachusetts, carries its own potential fines and jail time.

“Happens to all successful young men, people try to come for your money. Greed is evil,” Braden Peters wrote on X after the news broke. In a separate post, he accused Mendoza of trying to get his attention and shared a handwritten letter he said she wrote him, along with a clip of her praising a stream they did together.

His attorney denied the allegations when the civil suit was filed and said he intends to defend himself in court. However, his representative has since pointed out that the sexual assault claim was only added to the lawsuit months after it was originally filed. Peters has not been convicted of any of these charges.

The charges surfaced as Peters was attempting to move from a niche online figure into mainstream media. In the weeks before the news broke, he appeared on podcasts and shows associated with Howie Mandel, Barstool Sports, and the All-In podcast. He has also been seen with Andrew Tate, and he walked out of a 60 Minutes Australia interview in April when asked about that connection.

Mendoza’s lawsuit also alleges that Peters injected her cheeks with a fat-dissolving product called Aqualyx during a livestream in November 2025. That claim is separate from the criminal case, as it concerns a later incident. Earlier this year, he pleaded no contest in Florida to unlawfully discharging a firearm after he was filmed shooting an alligator.

Clavicular, who rose to fame in the looksmaxxing subculture, a community focused on maximizing physical attractiveness through methods ranging from grooming to extreme medical interventions, is scheduled to be arraigned on the three Massachusetts charges in Orleans District Court on October 14.

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