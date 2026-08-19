A Pennsylvania woman recently turned the typically high-stress experience of childbirth into something that looked remarkably relaxed. Jackie, who creates content under the handle slayathome_ on TikTok, shared a video of her delivery, The Nerd Stash first reported.

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The video, which racked up 2.2 million views and nearly 300,000 likes in less than a day, shows Jackie in a hospital bed with a towel on her head. She was moments away from welcoming her child, but thanks to an epidural, the situation was far less intense than the dramatic scenes we usually see in movies or television. Most people expect shouting and chaos, but Jackie kept the energy in the room light and positive.

At one point, as the baby began to arrive, Jackie announced to the room, “I’m not even pushing.” The situation took an even more unconventional turn when she reached for her phone while holding a cup of ice chips on her arm. She started texting, which she later explained was an attempt to get a hold of her husband, who unfortunately missed the birth.

She managed to handle the entire process with a level of ease that feels almost surreal to everyone watching

She kept her cool even as the baby started to arrive, maintaining a great attitude throughout the process. She even engaged with the people in the room by saying, “It’s a surprise gender. Everybody, take your guesses.” After a 10-second count, she gave one final push and welcomed her baby boy into her arms. Her reaction was immediate and sweet as she said, “I knew it.”

The internet was naturally baffled by how smooth the whole thing looked. The comment section was flooded with people wondering how she achieved such a peaceful delivery. One person asked, “What was your EXACT prayer?!” while another viewer jokingly wondered, “How do I tell my doctor this is my birth plan???”

It is clear that the epidural played a major role in her experience, as one commenter pointed out, “This is what an epidural looks like.” Others were just stuck on the fact that she was texting while her child was being born, with one person writing, “Not you just casually texting or scrolling during it.”

Jackie used the description of her post to share a bit of encouragement for other parents, noting that not every birth experience needs to be filled with trauma or screaming. She expressed a genuine wish that other mothers-to-be could have a similarly smooth delivery.

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