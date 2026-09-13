Louisiana police are hunting a person of interest with a history of violent stabbing allegations after a brutal spree leaves four people dead

A stabbing incident in Houma, Louisiana, has left at least four people dead and a child critically injured. Police are now searching for a 47-year-old man they have identified as a person of interest, per NYPost.

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Deputies were initially called to the Ashland Drive area after finding a juvenile suffering from apparent stab wounds. As investigators searched nearby homes, they discovered multiple deceased victims.

The child was taken to an out-of-area hospital and remained in critical condition. Authorities have not released the identities of the four people who were killed or explained what connection they may have had to one another.

Police are searching for a man with a violent history

Terrebonne Parish authorities identified Kaegan Jude Solet as a person of interest in the killings. Investigators are still gathering evidence, and authorities have stressed that being named a person of interest does not mean Solet has been arrested or charged in connection with the latest killings.

BREAKING: At least 4 dead, 1 critically injured after stabbing incidents at nearby homes in Houma, Louisiana. – sheriff’s office pic.twitter.com/8MBuq6V1Fz — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) September 13, 2026

Solet has previously been arrested in connection with several stabbing cases, according to The Guardian. In one case, he was charged with the killing of Kemple Paul Scott Lovell, a homeless man who was found dead with several stab wounds. An anonymous tip eventually led police to Solet, who was found hiding in a shed behind a mobile home near the area.

A grand jury ultimately declined to indict him in that case. Then-First Assistant District Attorney Jason Dagate said the evidence presented to the grand jury was not enough to secure an indictment, adding that investigators needed more information to fully investigate the case.

Solet was also arrested after Cindy Boudreaux, 59, was found badly wounded inside a Houma motel. She had suffered multiple stab wounds and was reportedly found in a pool of blood. Prosecutors later pointed to surveillance footage and DNA evidence as part of their case against Solet.

Solet was ultimately found not guilty of attempted second-degree murder in that case. The previous case remains separate from the current investigation. Authorities have not said that evidence from those incidents establishes his involvement in the latest killings.

Authorities have not said what triggered the latest violence or confirmed that Solet is responsible for the four deaths. Investigators are continuing to gather evidence and develop information surrounding the attacks.

Police are asking anyone who knows where Solet is to contact detectives. The search remains active as authorities work to determine exactly what happened across the nearby homes.

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