A Whole Foods shopper says she showed a manager the ranch label that confused her, then watched him put the bottle back

It is frustrating when you think you are making a conscious choice for your health only to realize the packaging might be telling two different stories. A shopper in Roseville, California, recently discovered this firsthand while browsing the aisles at Whole Foods. She was looking at a bottle of 365 Whole Foods Market Organic Classic Ranch when she reportedly noticed a major discrepancy between the front and the back of the packaging.

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As reported by BroBible, content creator Sveta shared her frustrating experience at Whole Foods on TikTok, and the video has already racked up over 16,000 views. She explained that she has been buying this specific brand of ranch dressing for years because she trusts the retailer more than other grocery stores like Safeway.

However, her trust took a hit when she read the front of the bottle and saw the claim that it was made without canola or soybean oil. When she flipped the bottle over to check the ingredient list, she reportedly found that soybean oil and/or canola oil were actually listed as the first two ingredients.

She claims the manager placed it back in the fridge

Sveta was frustrated by the experience, noting that she specifically shops at Whole Foods because she believes it is a more reliable option. She addressed the retailer directly in her video, asking, “Whole Foods, what is happening? Which label is true? Is any of it true?”

@247sveta @Whole Foods Market why am I double checking ingredients? This is clearly misleading labeling. What about allergies? #food #ingredients #viral #wholefoods fyp. I brought this up to Management and he took the bottle from me and placed it back in the fridge. ♬ original sound – Sveta

The situation did not stop at the shelf. Sveta mentioned that she reportedly brought the conflicting information to the attention of a store manager, but the response she received was not what she expected. She wrote, “I brought this up to Management, and he took the bottle from me and placed it back in the fridge.

In her caption, she wrote, “@Whole Foods Market, why am I double-checking ingredients? This is clearly misleading labeling. What about allergies?” The comment section on her video quickly filled up with viewers who were just as bothered by the situation.

One person noted that they had lost all trust in the 365 brand, while another pointed out that if this is happening in California, it could potentially violate state laws. One commenter even suggested that she notify the California Department of Public Health.

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