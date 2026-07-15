This woman bought $26 sea bass from Whole Foods, then noticed something crawling in the package: ‘I’ve got some bad news for you’

A Philadelphia woman shared her experience of allegedly finding something moving inside the fish that she was about to treat herself with. The woman shows the package of sea bass she bought for $26 from Whole Foods, which appears normal, but when zoomed in, a worm is visible inside. As a result, she seemed disgusted and claimed she may not consume it.

Recommended Videos

According to Brobible, TikTok user Cassie Sumfest (@cassiesumfest) shared an incident in which she allegedly spotted a worm inside a sea bass. In her video, she showed that the food package contains fish and a worm. Even though it is unclear whether the worm is alive or dead, it appears motionless in the package. Cassie stated in the overlay of her TikTok, “Was gonna treat myself to sea bass tonight, but I guess not.”

After showing the worm in the video, the woman reiterated that she is not going to eat it, as she wrote in the caption, “Most definitely not eating sea bass tonight.” However, what she saw inside the package is said to be a parasite. No comments were found from the supermarket chain.

As the video went viral, garnering over 800,000 views, people poured out their opinions in the comment section. Some seemed to believe it was completely safe to eat the fish if it was cooked at a certain temperature, while others were disgusted by what Cassie found. As one of the commenters stated, “I’ve got some bad news for you about fish, friend.” Another claimed, “This has unfortunately happened to me with their seabass before (laughing emoji). I was so excited for my lil miso glazed fish, only to find worms wriggling around (crying emoji).”

Others claimed that the presence of the parasite in the fish is quite normal. As one of the commenters stated, “Most, if not all, fresh fish will have parasites. You pull them out and cook to temp, and you will be fine.” According to the CDC, cooking fish to an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit (63 degrees Celsius) could eliminate parasites and make it safe to consume.

Following her sea bass TikTok, Cassie posted another in which she claimed she had found worms inside fish she bought from Whole Foods again. According to the record, it appears that the presence of parasites in the fish isn’t unusual. Per a study of wild-caught salmon, the majority of those surveyed contained parasites.

The study was conducted at two locations in Alaska, and the samples were also tested after freezing them at low temperatures, yet parasites were still observed in the fish. Despite the video going viral and differing opinions pouring in on the food quality, the woman’s claims have not been independently verified.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy