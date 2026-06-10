“I’m gonna throw up”: A TikToker sat down for a late-night Burger King meal, then she started crying after spotting something on the bun

A woman is going viral on social media after finding an unhygienic item in her order from a famous fast-food chain. According to BroBible, she ordered a Burger King burger through Uber Eats. While eating, she claimed that a green spot had become visible on the bun after she had already consumed a significant portion of the burger. It looks like when this green substance was visible, she was about to throw up, and that is when she recorded the whole incident, which eventually went viral.

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The incident was posted by TikTok user Keziah (@kommentarykeziah), who alleged that it happened to her after she ordered from Burger King through Uber Eats. She was apparently nauseated after discovering the burger had a green patch. In her video, she pointed at the burger and claimed the green spot was mold, and the TikToker’s eyes welled up as she felt disgusted at having eaten something like that.

She explained the whole scenario, saying, “I literally feel so disgusting right now, bro. I ordered Burger King. I ordered a burger, and it literally came with mold. I didn’t see it. My room is dim, OK? I was just eating. Then, I looked down. I’m gonna throw up @Burger King @Burger King Canada.” She seemingly warned the company as well, “@BurgerKing COUNT YOUR MF DAYS!!! This is literally my worst nightmare.”

Her viewers seemed disgusted by the incident

Similar to a TikToker who complained about Dave’s Killer Bread, this incident appears to be another food-quality issue that has gone viral. Keziah’s video had gained a significant audience, with most people sharing her response. Though some even suggested that she file a complaint against Burger King’s franchise. One commenter stated, “I’m gonna be sick and I ain’t even the one eating it.” Another one added, “Omg the burger being half-eaten too. I’m gagging with you.”

Apart from these, some shared concerns about her health; one said, “Girl, call the health department because mold can cause you to be really, really sick.” And that is what she had to do to comply with the Canadian regulations. According to the regulations, she can’t sue the franchise directly; first, she must report the case to local health departments and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. And if the designated authorities find something in it, they would recommend further action, including treatment.

Previously, an Arizona woman also received something unexpected through Uber Eats, but in this TikToker’s case, the issue seems to be on the restaurant’s side. Her words might suggest that she’d sue Burger King, but there is no follow-up video or report indicating that she will or has. Similarly, Burger King themselves hasn’t responded to her claims yet, and most of the context seems to be coming from Keziah’s TikTok.

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