‘This place has no rules, no laws’: Globetrotter Drew Binsky reveals the destination where he felt ‘most unsafe’

Traveling to every country in the world gave YouTuber Drew Binsky experiences most people will never have. Yet one destination left him feeling far more vulnerable than anywhere else. The American globetrotter says Mogadishu in Somalia was the place where he felt the most unsafe.

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Binsky has completed his mission to visit all 197 countries. His journeys have included encounters with remote communities and unusual places. According to LADbible, he previously documented meeting a group he described as a cannibal tribe. He has also named a country he believes offers almost everything a traveler could want.

In a video from last year, Binsky discussed the destinations where he felt most at risk. Mogadishu topped that list. The city is classified by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office as a level-four destination with advice to “do not travel.” The FCDO says the warning is linked to terrorism and ongoing violence.

A full military escort with AK-47s was needed just to leave the hotel

Binsky described Mogadishu as a place where normal expectations of safety did not apply. “This place has no rules, no laws,” he said. He also pointed to the presence of Al-Shabab, an al-Qaeda offshoot operating in the area.

Drew Binsky has visited every country. The one city he felt least safe was Mogadishu, Somalia. He was shocked by the contrast with peaceful, democratic Somaliland. Though Somaliland upholds the UN's values and has been stable for decades, it still hasn't been recognised. pic.twitter.com/LKoQWtQrdW — Am Yisrael Chai🇮🇱 Slava Ukraini🇺🇦 (@h7n33n) March 29, 2026

The city has an estimated population of around three million. Binsky said he was accompanied whenever he left his hotel. For travelers, even basic hotel precautions can become a serious concern, as a retired FBI agent highlighted this issue recently and offered advice.

Each truck following Binsky reportedly had four military personnel wearing bulletproof vests. They also carried large AK-47 rifles. He described the experience as scary and unfortunate

The security concerns extend beyond the dangers Binsky personally experienced. The FCDO’s Somalia safety guidance warns that Al-Shabab frequently targets government buildings, military bases, hotels, airports and places visited by civilians or foreign nationals.

Kidnapping is another major threat. The FCDO says terrorists and criminal groups operate across Somalia. It also notes that Western nationals have been kidnapped and some have been killed.

Mogadishu also faces continuing political instability. Fighting can involve Somali security forces, allied militias and Al-Shabab. Political and community violence can escalate with little warning.

Armed crime remains another concern. The FCDO reports murders, armed robberies and criminal kidnappings involving militias. Displacement and overcrowded refugee camps have also contributed to difficult humanitarian conditions and increased crime.

Travelers must also respect local laws and customs. Somalia is predominantly Muslim. Visitors are advised to dress modestly and behave respectfully in public. Alcohol is generally prohibited. Drug offenses can bring severe penalties. Same-sex sexual activity is illegal, and LGBTQ+ travelers may face additional risks.

The FCDO also advises travelers to carry identification and follow security instructions. British government assistance is limited if nationals encounter legal problems in Somalia.

However, for Binsky, the biggest warning came from what he experienced on the ground.

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