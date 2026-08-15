A mother’s extreme approach to cutting household costs has left TikTok viewers divided. Her list includes habits that many people consider far beyond ordinary budgeting.

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The mom known as Jaz shared a video titled “Things my low-income family of 6 does that would drive a high-income family crazy.” Her suggestions quickly drew attention because several involved personal hygiene and bathroom habits.

From sharing one toothbrush to flushing the toilet only once a week, her claims sparked a heated discussion. Some viewers praised her resourcefulness while others questioned whether the practices were safe or hygienic.

That communal bath towel is like an open invitation for staph bacteria

Jaz said her family uses reusable toilet paper and shares one bath towel. She also described family members taking turns in the same bathwater before using that water for cleaning. Her other habits were just as unusual. She said her family brushes their teeth with soap instead of toothpaste. They also share one razor and cut their own hair at home.

“Low income doesn’t say that you have to be unhygienic,” one commenter wrote. Parents have faced similar scrutiny, including one mother whose toddler’s lunch portions became a matter of online discussions.

According to Bored Panda, others argued that some items were inexpensive enough to avoid these measures. One viewer pointed out that toothpaste can be found cheaply through stores and coupons.

The shared towel claim also revived an old hygiene debate. In 2018, former Triple J breakfast hosts Ben Harvey and Liam Stapleton tested their family towels with microbiologist Dr. Nick Coleman.

The communal towel reportedly contained about 550 million staphylococcus bacteria. Around half were identified as golden staph. That strain can cause infections and may enter the body through cuts or broken skin.

Liam’s personal towel had about 3.5 million staph bacteria. However, it showed higher levels of bacteria associated with fecal contamination. The test suggested that personal towels can still carry germs.

Jaz later revealed another controversial habit. She said her family only flushes the toilet once a week on Fridays. She said her family only flushes the toilet once a week, on Fridays.aid.

Experts have warned that poor bathroom hygiene can allow bacteria and viruses to spread. Waste left in a toilet for longer periods may also increase contamination risks. Flushing can create droplets that spread microbes around nearby surfaces.

Jaz also claimed she saves money by washing her hair and bathing in a neighbor’s pool. Then came perhaps the most controversial claim. She said her family has used the same toothbrush for more than a year. “My family shares the same toothbrush,” Jaz told viewers.

Dental experts from the Oral Health Foundation strongly discourage toothbrush sharing. Dr. Ben Atkins of the Oral Health Foundation explained that brushing can cause gum bleeding. That means sharing a toothbrush could expose another person to blood and potentially transmit infections.

He also warned that mouths contain hundreds of bacteria and viruses. Some may be harmless while others can cause more serious health problems.

It remains unclear whether Jaz genuinely follows all these practices or whether some videos are exaggerated for online attention. Still, her unusual savings methods have clearly started a much bigger conversation about where frugality should stop.

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