‘I am demanding free Cava for life at minimum,’ a man said after finding something unusual in his bowl. Cava responded shortly after

Finding a bug crawling inside your lunch is a nightmare scenario for anyone, and it is exactly what TikToker Nick Bateman experienced during a recent meal from Cava. As reported by Daily Dot, the basketball commentator discovered a small green insect moving within a bed of spinach in his rice bowl, prompting him to take his complaint directly to the public on X.

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Bateman shared the footage of his meal, which clearly shows the insect coated in dressing and making its way upward from the spinach. He did not hold back in his caption, tagging the Mediterranean chain and highlighting that his spinach appeared to have come alive.

He also joked that he needed a lawyer to help him figure out his next move, while explicitly stating, “I am demanding free Cava for life at minimum,” as compensation for the unpleasant surprise. A similar food safety scare drew attention when a woman bit into a Walmart protein bar and found something unusual baked inside, only after she had already eaten half of it.

How Cava responded, and why Bateman wasn’t satisfied

The response from Cava arrived shortly after the post went live. The company reached out in the comments section to offer an apology, providing a link to their support website and asking for the specific details of his order. They noted that they wanted to investigate the matter with the specific restaurant location that prepared the bowl to ensure they could “make it right.”

One of the pieces of spinach in my @cava bowl today became fully sentient out of nowhere and starting WALKING



Need lawyer recs ASAP and am demanding free cava for life at MINIMUM pic.twitter.com/maabrIyCth — Nick Bateman (@nickbateman33) August 13, 2026

Bateman was clearly not satisfied with being directed to a private support portal. He responded to the company’s public apology with a firm stance, stating, “I am prepared to hear your offer right here in public, in front of everyone.” As of the time of publication, Cava has not provided a follow-up response to his public demand.

Legal experts have long used two main standards to determine restaurant liability in these situations. The older foreign or natural test looks at whether an object is naturally occurring in a dish, like a bone in a piece of chicken, or if it is genuinely foreign, like glass, metal, or an insect. The newer reasonable expectations test looks at what an average customer would reasonably expect to encounter in their food, regardless of whether the object is technically natural.

Because a bug is considered a foreign object under both of these standards, cases involving insects are often seen as more straightforward than other types of contamination claims. This ties into the concept of strict liability, where a restaurant or seller can be held responsible for a defective or contaminated product without the customer needing to prove actual negligence.

The customer only needs to demonstrate that the food was defective and that the defect resulted in harm. Furthermore, the sale of food is governed by the implied warranty of merchantability, which requires that items sold to the public must be fit for ordinary human consumption. A bug in a bowl is the kind of thing that, under that standard, would likely be seen as falling short of it, though whether a specific case rises to a legal violation would depend on the facts and a court’s judgment.

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