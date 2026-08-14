A new mom was still in her hospital bed when her mother in law leaned in and asked if the baby really belonged to her son

A new mother says the hours after giving birth turned tense when her mother-in-law, referred to in her account only as Martha, questioned whether the newborn was actually her son’s biological child. As detailed by Bored Panda, the mother said her mother-in-law fixated on the baby’s darker skin tone compared to the father’s.

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According to the new mom, who described herself as half-Native, her own pale complexion comes from limited sun exposure and a resemblance to her Jewish father, while her mother has a much darker complexion. Traits from earlier generations can surface in a newborn even when the parents themselves do not visibly share those features.

The new mom said Martha leaned in and asked, “Does she actually belong to [Husband]?” She said hospital staff removed Martha from the room after the remark, though she claimed a second nurse later let Martha back in, where the questioning reportedly continued until the husband intervened and asked his mother to leave.

The family says a rare shared blood type settled the question

The new mom said her husband and daughter share the Bombay phenotype, a blood type found in roughly one in 10,000 people in India and about one in a million people in Europe. That kind of unexpected biological overlap has drawn comparisons online to other viral family stories, including one where a stranger with a metal detector helped resolve an unrelated family dispute over a lost heirloom.

Skin color is a polygenic trait shaped by interactions among many genes, meaning inherited characteristics can remain hidden across generations before reappearing in a child. Family disputes sparked by assumptions rather than facts have become a recurring theme in viral posts this year, echoing another case involving a Walmart ban controversy that similarly divided public opinion online before more context emerged.

The new mom said her husband has since kept his mother on limited contact following the incident. Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify Martha’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from the new mother’s version of events shared online.

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