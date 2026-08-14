Woman discovers her boyfriend disposing used toiled paper in the trash can and tries to understand why. The internet explains possible reasons

A woman recently discovered her boyfriend was throwing used toilet paper into a trash can instead of flushing it down the toilet. This discovery happened at her first apartment during a movie night, leaving her confused about why he would choose that method, Daily Dot reported.

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When she confronted him in the bathroom, his embarrassed reaction confirmed he was responsible for the contents of the bin. He explained that he was taught to dispose of toilet paper this way throughout his life. The woman, who identified herself as Black and noted her boyfriend is Mexican, reached out on Reddit to see if this was a common practice. She wondered if it was tied to cultural norms or perhaps regional plumbing issues, such as living in trailers where pipes clog easily.

The internet quickly chimed in with plenty of context, and it turns out this is a much more common habit than many people realize. A lot of the feedback centered on the reality of plumbing infrastructure in different parts of the world. One commenter explained, “A lot of countries don’t have good plumbing that can handle even toilet paper, so they throw away their used paper. This is absolutely a real thing, and it can be a real challenge to change the habit.”

Muscle memory plays a huge role in our daily routines

It is tough to unlearn behaviors that feel like second nature. Another person who experienced this firsthand while traveling noted, “I just got back from a country where I couldn’t flush the toilet paper, and the muscle memory is so real. The wipe/drop is such a fluid motion that I had to really think hard to remember to put the paper in the trash can. I can imagine the muscle memory going the other way, too. By the end of the trip, it was consistently easier to remember, but also took zero effort to revert once I got home.”

This perspective makes it clear that the boyfriend is likely just operating on autopilot. It is not necessarily a strange quirk, but rather a reflection of where someone grew up or what they had to adapt to because of their environment.

Other contributors pointed out that this is standard practice across various regions, including parts of Asia, Latin America, and southern and eastern Europe. One Redditor mentioned, “Same across a lot of southern and eastern Europe, parts of Asia, Latin America. The trash can is actually the considerate option when the pipes can’t handle it.”

Some households also use bidets alongside these disposal methods, which adds another layer to the variety of bathroom cultures globally. One user shared a personal anecdote about their own spouse, writing, “My wife is from a country where they don’t normally flush paper because the sewage pipes are super old and can’t handle it. They all use bidets though.”.

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