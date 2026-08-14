A TikToker flew to Miami with no cruise ticket to test a theory, and the moment he found out if it worked is going viral

Cruise vacations do not come cheap, with a standard cabin for two often running between $500 and $900 on a five-day trip before extras like WiFi, drinks, and excursions are added in. As reported by BroBible, TikTok creator Cope, who posts under the handle @ayeetrapking, decided to test whether showing up at a cruise port right before departure could land him a leftover cabin at a discount.

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Cope began the experiment in Miami, explaining to his followers that cruise lines sometimes have leftover rooms when passengers miss their flights or fail to show up for departure. He traveled to the Port of Miami’s Terminal F, arriving at 12:45 PM, and was told to wait until the official check-in cutoff of 1:15 PM to see whether a no-show had opened up a spot.

As the deadline approached, Cope expressed doubt about whether the trip to the terminal would pay off, but the video shifted quickly once he learned a cabin might be available. Moments later, the footage shows him already on board celebrating, “It worked! It worked!”

The stunt does not reflect how embarkation actually works for most travelers

While the video makes the process look simple, embarkation involves security checks, manifest requirements, and documentation that must typically be handled well ahead of a ship’s departure. According to Carnival’s own guidance, guests must complete online check-in no later than midnight Eastern time before the sailing date and must present a boarding pass, photo ID, and proper citizenship documents at the terminal.

The travel industry has seen a wave of these documentation workaround stories lately, including one involving a man accused of posing as a pilot to secure hundreds of free flights. Cruise experts have noted that standby arrangements do exist on some lines, but they are typically reserved for crew members or their families whose information has already been submitted in advance.

It remains unclear whether Cope had a prior arrangement or simply got lucky, and viewers online have pointed out that he never disclosed what the cabin ultimately cost him. Strangers going out of their way to help someone catch a lucky break has become its own recurring online theme, echoing a recent story about a stranger’s donated store credit covering a kid’s gaming console.

Some commenters shared their own experiences booking last-minute deals around midnight before a sailing, saying prices in that window can run between $200 and $300. Carnival requires guests to arrive within their assigned appointment window and will not board anyone who misses the final boarding time, and the company directs questions about reservations to its official customer service line rather than informal workarounds.

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