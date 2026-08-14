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Chad Prather says he only sets foot in Walmart once a year, and the reason involves a mobility scooter and a loose watermelon

Image of Saqib Soomro
Saqib Soomro
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Published: Aug 14, 2026 01:15 pm

Comedian Chad Prather says he only shops at Walmart once a year, and only when it counts as an emergency. As reported by Daily Dot, the comedian shared a video on TikTok and X comparing the retailer to a developing country, calling it “a third-world country with self-checkout lanes.”

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Prather walked his audience through a hypothetical trip for something as simple as toothpaste. In his telling, that errand would mean crossing three international borders, witnessing a regime change in electronics, and surviving a crisis near the rotisserie chicken section.

He also joked that the store does not need greeters so much as an embassy to sort out disputes between customers and cashiers. Prather described a handful of recurring characters he claims to spot on his rare visits, including someone on a mobility scooter hauling a kiddie pool, a 96-pack of Mountain Dew, and a loose watermelon. The video has drawn more than 100,000 views on TikTok and nearly 190,000 on X.

Viewers online seem to relate to the frustration

Commenters have largely sided with Prather, with some saying they no longer trust the store’s meat or produce sections at all. The reaction fits a broader pattern of retail complaints going viral this year, including a self-checkout tipping prompt that drew similar backlash from shoppers.

@chadprather

A Walmart rant for the ages… Tell me I’m wrong.

♬ original sound – Chad Prather – Chad Prather

Walmart has also been at the center of a separate controversy involving TikTok creator Damon Darling. Darling was banned from the store after attempting to buy groceries for other shoppers, a moment he documented in a video that drew millions of views. That story, detailed in a previous report on his ban, pushed some of his fans to call for a boycott, with one commenter writing, “If Walmart cancels Damon, then we all cancel Walmart.”

Darling has since asked his followers to drop the boycott and apologized for the situation, though many of his fans have said they plan to keep pressuring the retailer until his ban is lifted.

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Author
Image of Saqib Soomro
Saqib Soomro
Politics & Culture Writer
Saqib Soomro is a writer covering politics, entertainment, and internet culture. He spends most of his time following trending stories, online discourse, and the moments that take over social media. He is an LLB student at the University of London. When he’s not writing, he’s usually gaming, watching anime, or digging through law cases.
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