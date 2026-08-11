Comedian and content creator Damon Darling is currently banned from Walmart after a recent attempt to buy groceries for other shoppers ended in a confrontation. This incident, which occurred on August 7, 2026, has ignited a significant response from his audience, with many users online calling for a boycott of the retail chain, Daily Dot reported.

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The situation gained traction after Darling shared a video on TikTok detailing his experience, which has since racked up 2.6 million views. The footage also circulated on X and other social media platforms, sparking a wave of support for the creator. In the video, Darling is seen interacting with a Walmart employee near the store entrance. He attempts to explain that he is only there to buy groceries for people, citing the impact of inflation and high food prices as his motivation for the act of kindness.

During the conversation, Darling argues that he had previously received permission to be in the store from both the local police and a person he identified as the store manager. The employee remains skeptical of these claims, specifically noting that the woman Darling spoke to earlier was not actually the store manager. The employee suggests that the previous individual likely allowed him into the store by mistake. While the employee acknowledges the difficulty of rising prices, he insists that Darling must leave the premises.

The reaction from his followers has been swift and vocal

The back-and-forth continues as Darling attempts to resolve the situation, even pointing out the actual store manager to the employee. He suggests that the manager is likely unaware of the ongoing dispute. In a surprising turn, the internet personality claims he intends to take the matter to the Supreme Court. It is unclear if he is making a joke or if he is being serious with that statement. The employee clarifies that the Columbus Police do not have authority over the store’s decision to ban someone, as it is private property.

Popular social media personality Damon Darling has been banned from Walmart for buying people’s groceries and other items. pic.twitter.com/FAcvoAZVlV — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) August 9, 2026

Darling makes a final attempt to gain entry, asking if the employee would assist him in the process, but the request is rejected. Eventually, the creator decides to exit the store, stating that he does not want any trouble with the store management or legal authorities. He has not yet explained the specific reasons behind his initial ban on his social media accounts, leaving many viewers to speculate about the full history of the situation.

As for the reaction on the internet, many people are rallying behind him, with one commenter stating, “If Walmart cancels Damon, then we all cancel Walmart,” while another suggested, “We should all boycott until they let him back in.” While the internet is clearly in an uproar, there are also those who are curious about why the store took such a firm stance against him in the first place.

As of now, it remains unconfirmed whether Darling and the store have reached any kind of resolution. Walmart did not respond to a request for comment regarding the incident. It is certainly a tough spot for a creator who was trying to help people with their grocery bills, but it is clear that store policies regarding private property are being strictly enforced in this case. You can expect more updates if Darling chooses to share further details on his socials.

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