US man on Japan trip says people look at him with ‘disdain’ every time he mentions his nationality. The internet is not sure whom to blame

A man traveling in Japan has sparked a heated debate after claiming that locals react to his American nationality with visible hostility, Daily Dot reported. The man, who shared his experiences in a video posted to X by @GBC_Press, says he frequently encounters negative attitudes while abroad.

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In the video, he said, “Every single time that I say that I’m from the United States, people look at me with disdain and disgust, and I have to explain myself every time.” He also claimed this is a recurring issue he has faced during his travels in Europe.

Reflecting on these alleged interactions, he added, “The same thing applies. It is embarrassing at this point. I have no words for it anymore. It’s just disgusting and embarrassing.” The man did not provide any specific details regarding where these incidents took place, what exactly triggered the reactions, or who he was speaking with at the time.

The video surfaced on Reddit in the r/TikTokCringe community, and the responses have been anything but uniform. Many users are skeptical of his claims, suggesting that his experience may not be a reflection of how Japanese or European people generally view Americans. One commenter countered the narrative by noting, “No they don’t, I was in Japan about two months ago and they love Americans. I’m guessing this guy is just a prick.”

An American young man: “I’m in Japan, and when I say I’m American, people look at me with contempt and hatred. Wherever I go, people look at me with hatred. We Americans are now humiliated around the world.” pic.twitter.com/lb33F51r8E — GBC (@GBC_Press) August 9, 2026

Others shared their own recent travel experiences to offer a different perspective. One traveler mentioned visiting Spain and Portugal without encountering any of the negativity described in the video. This commenter noted that when the topic of politics did arise, locals operated under the assumption that the traveler shared their views on the current political climate. They wrote, “Only time politics came up they talked to me with the assumption that I also thought Trump is a lunatic, and they were correct.”

The suggestion that the man’s problems might stem from his personal behavior rather than his passport gained significant traction in the discussion. One Reddit user pointed out that the issue might be internal to the individual, stating, “The guy in the video seems like the type to be upset about the treatment he’s getting but doesn’t realize it has nothing to do with being American, it’s just being him.”

Despite the pushback, some users identified with the underlying sentiment regarding American patriotism abroad. A Canadian user shared a story about an American neighbor who displayed a large flag on July 4.

The user wrote, “This year for July 4th, he put up a massive American flag hanging off the front of his house. Now, I don’t want to judge someone for flying their country’s flag, but that is exactly what happened. ‘You see all this sh-t happening and now you choose to be patriotic?’ So, yes, I know he’s not the government, but I also am leery of anyone who appears to support the current States of Embarrassment.”

It is important to note that the specific interactions described by the man remain unverified. There is no confirmation regarding the locations he visited or the individuals involved in these alleged exchanges. Furthermore, the identity of the man in the video has not been independently confirmed.

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