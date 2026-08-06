Los Angeles woman had a key mishap at Belgrade Airbnb. The host’s rant somehow brought Trump into mix: ‘Led by that idiot of a president of yours’

An Airbnb host in Belgrade recently subjected two guests to an abusive, politically charged tirade after a minor misunderstanding during the checkout process, LadBible reported. Shy Watson, a 33-year-old from Los Angeles, and her friend Andressa booked a one-bedroom apartment that boasted an impressive 4.97 rating on the platform. While the actual stay in the Serbian capital went smoothly, the trouble began on July 19, when the guests attempted to return their keys.

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The guests gained access to the property using a lockbox, as pre-arranged. Upon checking out, they looked for a specific box mentioned by the host to drop off the keys, but they claimed none of the boxes featured the required word. To ensure the keys were secured, the pair returned them to the same box they had originally used to pick them up. This simple action triggered an aggressive response from the host, who sent a stream of insulting messages through the Airbnb app.

The host initially called the guests “peasants” and “pathetic,” claiming they lacked intelligence for failing to follow his specific instructions. The situation escalated rapidly as the host began criticizing the United States, eventually bringing President Donald Trump into the conversation. In a series of messages, the host wrote, “Since you’re from the most primitive country on the planet, it makes sense that you don’t respond. Unfortunately, you think you are above everyone.”

The host’s behavior eventually led Airbnb to issue a full refund

The host continued his rant by stating, “If I were to write to you that you a bunch of s–t and that your country has not even existed for 500 years… you would not understand. Because your lack of intelligence prevents you from doing so. The Roman Empire and many others have collapsed and you peasants are not even aware of how quickly you will collapse. First of all, because most people are as stupid as you. Led by that idiot of a president of yours. I hope you never come to this beautiful country again. You are peasants. Poor and miserable peasants. F–k you.”

Airbnb guests 'terrified' after host brands them 'American peasants' in foul-mouthed Donald Trump rant https://t.co/kvxhWannio pic.twitter.com/cVWv2effQS — LADbible (@ladbible) August 6, 2026

He further added, “We don’t want even want those peasants from the US to come to us led by that yellow-headed, intellectually-limited, psychopath.” Shy Watson described feeling terrified by the experience, noting that she had never been spoken to in such a manner before.

She reported the incident to Airbnb and eventually received a full refund along with a $200 credit for future travel. While the host later attempted to delete the messages and sent an apology claiming he had a tough day, the damage was already done.

Airbnb has confirmed that an investigation into the host is currently ongoing. A spokesperson for the company stated that they take reports of discrimination extremely seriously and maintain a policy requiring users to treat one another with respect regardless of nationality or background. The company noted that they may remove users from the platform if they are found to have violated these standards.

Despite the investigation, the guests remain concerned about the safety of future travelers who might book the same property.

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