Trump was supposed to hand over financial details of his business empire in the BBC libel lawsuit. A federal judge just halted it for now

A federal judge has officially halted the Thursday deadline that would have required President Trump to turn over sensitive financial documents regarding his business empire, The Hill reported. This pause comes as a significant development in the ongoing libel lawsuit Trump filed against the BBC, which centers on how the outlet edited his January 6, 2021, speech for a documentary.

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The legal battle began back in December when Trump sued the outlet. He accused the organization of editing a clip of his speech to supporters, which occurred before the U.S. Capitol attack, in a way that he claims was both defamatory and deceptive. The clip appeared in a documentary released leading up to the 2024 election. While the outlet has issued an apology to the President, it continues to fight the lawsuit, arguing that the editing process did not amount to defamation.

Earlier in the proceedings, a magistrate judge sided with the outlet on the issue of discovery. The judge determined that because Trump claimed his brand and properties suffered reputational damages, the outlet was entitled to access financial records detailing the ownership and valuations of his various business entities.

This set the stage for a Thursday deadline for Trump to make his first substantial production of these private records

However, U.S. District Judge Roy Altman, who was nominated to the bench by Trump during his first term, stepped in to grant an emergency request to stay the production. The President’s legal team is currently working to revise the lawsuit. They argue that by narrowing the scope of the legal complaint, the original justification for the BBC to access these private financial details will become moot.

Trump Can Keep Financial Info Hidden From BBC, Judge Rules—For Nowhttps://t.co/ra2gPp40aN pic.twitter.com/q1IPt3rena — Forbes (@Forbes) August 6, 2026

“This is a compelling argument,” Altman wrote. “If the Plaintiff’s amendment obviates the need to compel a non-party to disclose confidential financial information, we think it’s prudent to enter a brief stay of the Order until the amendment request is resolved.”

The President’s lawyers are trying to pivot the focus of the case. They have indicated that the revised lawsuit will center specifically on the personal harms Trump claims he suffered. A spokesperson for the legal team issued a strong statement regarding the situation, saying, “The formerly respected and now disgraced BBC defamed President Trump by intentionally, maliciously, and deceptively doctoring his speech in a brazen attempt to interfere in the 2024 Presidential Election.”

The statement went on to say, “The BBC has a long pattern of deceiving its audience in coverage of President Trump, all in service of its own leftist political agenda. President Trump’s powerhouse lawsuit is holding the BBC accountable for its defamation and reckless election interference just as he has held other fake news mainstream media responsible for their wrongdoing.”

A spokesperson for the BBC declined to comment on the latest developments.

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