Francesca Hong is getting flak for calling to cancel thanksgiving. Bernie Sanders backs out from endorsing her before Wisconsin gubernatorial race

Senator Bernie Sanders signaled on Wednesday he does not expect to endorse Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong, just days before the primary election in the Badger State, The Hill reported. When asked about his potential support on the Pod Save America program, the Vermont progressive told Jon Favreau, “I don’t think so.”

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Sanders mentioned he met Hong a couple of years ago and described her as “very, very nice.” However, he clarified he is “not that familiar” with the specific race to succeed term-limited Governor Tony Evers. The senator emphasized his current priorities are focused elsewhere, noting, “My major concern right now is seeing that we have a Senate and a House that is going to stand up to President Trump.”

While Sanders has supported various left-wing candidates in House and Senate primaries nationwide, he explained that his involvement in gubernatorial races has been limited. He pointed to his support of Troy Jackson, the new Democratic nominee for Senate in Maine, as an exception. Regarding the Wisconsin race, Sanders stated, “That’s really where my focus is. So as of now, we have really not been involved in that race.”

This lack of high-profile backing comes as Hong faces significant scrutiny regarding her past public statements

The likely GOP nominee, Representative Tom Tiffany, has actively highlighted Hong’s history of criticizing holidays like Valentine’s Day and Thanksgiving. In a 2020 social media post that has since been deleted, Hong wrote, “Cancel Thanksgiving. Should have done this in 1621.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders is declining to endorse fellow Democratic Socialist Francesca Hong in Wisconsin's race for governor.



When asked on a recent podcast appearance whether he'd back Hong's campaign, Sanders replied, "I don't think so," saying she "seems very, very nice" but that… pic.twitter.com/TumRTQbCuH — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 6, 2026

The candidate’s stance on the holiday has shifted throughout the week. She told reporters on Monday that the holiday is “incredibly painful for many people,” but she later backtracked during a Wednesday interview, calling Thanksgiving her “favorite” holiday. These comments have put her in a tough spot as the primary scheduled for Tuesday approaches.

Beyond her views on holidays, Hong’s past political positions are also drawing attention. As a former professional chef and current state lawmaker, she has previously advocated for defunding and abolishing the police. During a debate last month, she attempted to walk back those specific stances, suggesting that she needs to be “sensible and practical on what we can achieve.”

The political landscape in Wisconsin remains complex as the primary draws near. Governor Tony Evers has already thrown his support behind Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, who reentered the race following the departure of Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez. Furthermore, Evers recently told the media that he believes Hong would likely lose to Tiffany in the general election this November.

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