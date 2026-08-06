Nintendo just pledged $340,000 to the Japanese Red Cross and gave earthquake victims until next year to claim a free console repair

Nintendo has announced it will provide free repair services for consoles damaged in the 2026 Kumamoto earthquake, alongside a 50 million yen donation, roughly $340,000, to support ongoing relief efforts. As detailed by Dexerto, the donation is being funneled through the Japanese Red Cross Society. The company confirmed the repair program applies to customers in areas covered by Japan’s Disaster Relief Act.

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Eligible customers have until February 1, 2027, to initiate a repair through a dedicated support page Nintendo has set up for the program. The company has not indicated whether the deadline could be extended if demand remains high closer to that date.

Nintendo shared a statement regarding the earthquake, saying, “We extend our deepest condolences to all those affected by the Kumamoto Earthquake of Reiwa 8.” The company also expressed hope for a swift recovery for residents across the region.

This donation follows a similar pledge from The Pokemon Company

The Japanese Red Cross Society plays a central role in national disaster management under Japan’s Disaster Relief Act, which permits the government to entrust the organization with specific responsibilities during emergencies. According to the Japanese Law Translation database, the law outlines how the state, local governments, and organizations like the Red Cross coordinate relief efforts, covering everything from emergency housing and food to medical care and home repairs.

The Pokemon Company made a comparable donation of 100 million yen, roughly $611,000, on July 30, distributing the funds across Kumamoto Prefecture, the Japanese Red Cross Society, and other organizations managing relief and reconstruction work. Nintendo’s contribution arrives shortly after that pledge, though the two companies have not indicated whether their relief efforts are being coordinated directly.

The announcement lands during an active stretch of headlines out of Japan, including an anime piracy case that authorities described as a landmark moment in the country’s broader crackdown on digital theft. Nintendo has not commented on unrelated legal or enforcement matters as part of its relief announcement.

Nintendo’s support push also comes as the company fields separate hardware headlines, including reports that two Star Wars games are coming to Switch 2 as part of a broader push to expand the console’s software library. Neither report has been officially confirmed by Nintendo.

The deadline for affected customers to file for a free console repair is February 1, 2027.

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